Trey Lippe, son of Tommy Morrison, eating, talking after car wreck

Heavyweight Trey Lippe, son of Tommy Morrison, is in recovery following successful surgery on his back from the effects of a car accident.

Morrison, who lost for the first time after putting together a Showtime-enticing record of knockouts in his last fight, is thankfully on the road to health.

Trey went under the knife days after being placed in ICU in worrying developments. It was Morrison’s second wreck in months.

Luckily, Morrison will be okay, as friend Craig Blacklock updated until Father’s Day weekend.

Tommy Morrison’s son Trey Lippe Morrison

“There is just more than being lucky or circumstances,” said Blacklock. “I spent Father’s Day with these two. It was the place I needed to be.

“I feel like a big part of my relationship with Trey Lippe-Morrison he’s been like my kid too. I was so happy to see him doing so well.

“Talking. Eating. Recovering from surgery. No words to describe the change from just a few days ago. Life really is about being with those you care about and doing your part to help each other when needed.

“Life’s too Damn hard and fragile to do it alone, no matter how tough you are!”

On manager Tony Holden, who first broke the news of the crash, Blacklock added: “Tony Holden has treated and been by Trey in this tough time just like he would his own son.

“I’m very thankful for him. This is the guy that told me once I shouldn’t fall in love with my fighters because it’s such a brutal business. Apparently, he doesn’t listen to his own advice,” he joked.

Morrison had fans worrying about his condition before the Father’s Day post.

Back surgery from a car wreck

Blacklock aired an update after surgery.

Out of respect, I’m just writing what his family has released. He’s had surgery on his back, and the Doctor says it went well.

“He has to overcome much pain. His fight is overcoming pain, starting physical therapy, and getting stronger.

“[Trey is] Honestly one of the best-hearted [people] I’ve ever trained or met. I feel so bad. I wish I could make him feel better. But I know God will help him.

“I love this guy, and I believe in him. I believe also God knows his heart, and while this is a different fight for Trey, he will win it.”

Furthermore, WBN would like to wish Trey Lippe Morrison a speedy recovery.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.