Tommy Morrison’s sledgehammer son improves KO ratio to 90%

Tommy Morrison had a jackhammer of a punch that earned him heavyweight immortality. Son’s Kenzie and Trey have since used their inherited genes to concuss many opponents.

As Trey recovers from a serious car accident, Kenzie renewed his career last month. He fought for the first time in fourteen months and won via fifth-round stoppage.

In defeating Nathan Bedwell, Morrison improved his knockout ratio to 90%, pushing his record to 21-1-2 with 19 stoppages.

Tommy Morrison’s boxer sons

The victory came after Kenzie suffered his only defeat to Robert Simms in October 2022. Morrison’s eight-round reverse saw him lose the WBC USA heavyweight crown he had won when he halted Hasim Rahman Jr.

Losing to Simms cost him a ranking in the WBC Top 40. But more importantly, it set Morrison back at least twelve months in his quest for a significant headline event.

At 33, time is running out for Morrison, who, alongside Trey, was tipped for stardom as they simultaneously demolished their way through the division.

Kenzie took time out to deal with personal issues. Meanwhile, Trey was involved in a pair of minor and major traffic collisions.

As World Boxing News reported last June, Trey was rushed to ICU after being involved in a serious incident. The 18-1 puncher, who featured on Showtime before his career took a nosedive with a first-round knockout, was severely hurt.

Trey’s recovery from a car accident

Promoter Tony Holden said at the time: “Trey was in a very serious car accident and spent the night in the trauma unit. He was recently transported to the ICU.

“Trey will have a tough road ahead to recover. This is a kind young man with an extremely big heart. He always put others before himself. Trey needs your prayers.”

Morrison emerged in a wheelchair after undergoing surgery on his back. Within two weeks of the accident, he walked, talked, and ate again.

He was back home by August, albeit aided by his new mobile aid. Morrison vowed to return to the ring alongside his brother as soon as possible.

“What’s up, peeps? Just keeping you all updated. It will be a long, slow road, but I’ll be on it.

“For having eight bolts and screws put in my spine, I’d say it’s pretty good to be already running two miles a day for three weeks.”

From September, Trey was running five miles a day but with no mention of boxing on his mind. How long it takes for a return to be possible is anyone’s guess at this point.

