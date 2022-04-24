Deontay Wilder on vacant WBC title shot red alert, Joyce vs Parker too

April 24th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder is in line for a shot at the vacant WBC heavyweight title at the insistence of current but outgoing champion Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” remains number one in the WBC ratings released for April, with Fury considering retirement from the ring.

Giving his approval to three-time opponent Wilder fighting for the green and gold belt when he relinquishes it, Fury spoke to Behind the Gloves.

He said: “I’d like to see Deontay Wilder fight whoever for it. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“I do believe he’s still the second-best heavyweight in the world. And I believe he knocks everybody else in the division out.”

Frank Warren announced Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker was almost done for July during the pre-show for Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte.

Should Wilder decide against fighting for the vacant WBC belt, which is highly unlikely, Joyce vs. Parker could get ratified for Fury’s belt.

Joyce and Parker are ranked two and three with the World Boxing Council, behind Wilder at the top contender.

As Wilder is with Premier Boxing Champions, Frank Sanchez or Andy Ruiz Jr. would be the most likely foes for the American puncher in a massive Pay Per View.

There’s a lot to consider. However, the smart money is on Fury again negating his words and remaining the titleholder – at least until after Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II.

If Joshua can get his belts back, Fury vs. Joshua could sell out 100,000 at Wembley for another showpiece occasion.

WBC Ratings – April 2022

WBC Champion – Tyson Fury

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

3 Joseph Parker New Zealand

4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

7 Luis Ortiz Cuba

8 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

9 Michael Hunter US

10 Tony Yoka France

11 Otto Wallin Sweden

12 Agit Kabayel Germany

13 Robert Helenius Finland

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

15 Daniel Dubois GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Dereck Chisora GB

17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

18 Murat Gassiev Russia

19 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan

20 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

21 Jared Anderson US

22 Hughie Fury GB

23 Carlos Takam Cameroon

24 Charles Martin US

25 Simon Kean Canada

26 Kevin Lerena South Africa

27 Jerry Forrest US

28 Steven Shaw US

29 Zhilei Zhang China

30 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver

31 Joe Goodall Australia AUSTRALASIA

32 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan

33 Fabio Wardley GB

34 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

35 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium

36 Peter Kadiru Germany

37 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

38 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey

39 George Arias Dom Republic

40 Demsey McKean Australia

