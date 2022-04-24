Deontay Wilder on vacant WBC title shot red alert, Joyce vs Parker too
Deontay Wilder is in line for a shot at the vacant WBC heavyweight title at the insistence of current but outgoing champion Tyson Fury.
“The Bronze Bomber” remains number one in the WBC ratings released for April, with Fury considering retirement from the ring.
Giving his approval to three-time opponent Wilder fighting for the green and gold belt when he relinquishes it, Fury spoke to Behind the Gloves.
He said: “I’d like to see Deontay Wilder fight whoever for it. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.
“I do believe he’s still the second-best heavyweight in the world. And I believe he knocks everybody else in the division out.”
Frank Warren announced Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker was almost done for July during the pre-show for Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte.
Should Wilder decide against fighting for the vacant WBC belt, which is highly unlikely, Joyce vs. Parker could get ratified for Fury’s belt.
Joyce and Parker are ranked two and three with the World Boxing Council, behind Wilder at the top contender.
As Wilder is with Premier Boxing Champions, Frank Sanchez or Andy Ruiz Jr. would be the most likely foes for the American puncher in a massive Pay Per View.
There’s a lot to consider. However, the smart money is on Fury again negating his words and remaining the titleholder – at least until after Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II.
If Joshua can get his belts back, Fury vs. Joshua could sell out 100,000 at Wembley for another showpiece occasion.
WBC Ratings – April 2022
WBC Champion – Tyson Fury
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
3 Joseph Parker New Zealand
4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
7 Luis Ortiz Cuba
8 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
9 Michael Hunter US
10 Tony Yoka France
11 Otto Wallin Sweden
12 Agit Kabayel Germany
13 Robert Helenius Finland
14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
15 Daniel Dubois GB
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Dereck Chisora GB
17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
18 Murat Gassiev Russia
19 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan
20 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
21 Jared Anderson US
22 Hughie Fury GB
23 Carlos Takam Cameroon
24 Charles Martin US
25 Simon Kean Canada
26 Kevin Lerena South Africa
27 Jerry Forrest US
28 Steven Shaw US
29 Zhilei Zhang China
30 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver
31 Joe Goodall Australia AUSTRALASIA
32 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan
33 Fabio Wardley GB
34 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
35 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium
36 Peter Kadiru Germany
37 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
38 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey
39 George Arias Dom Republic
40 Demsey McKean Australia
The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.
