Floyd Mayweather fights to keep Gervonta Davis ahead of contract end

April 22nd, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Floyd Mayweather is fighting to keep his star Gervonta Davis by reminding everyone how he’s stood up for the fighter in the past.

The Mayweather Promotions head is one event away from seeing Davis walk away, potentially to a rival company.

Davis faces Rolando Romero in a mandatory Pay Per View clash on May 28. After that, “Tank” could leave Mayweather for good.

Mayweather has faced criticism for staging a press conference simultaneously with Davis to promote his return. The five-weight world champion got on his soapbox to elevate Davis in response to the negative press.

“I’m the same one that got on a podium not long ago and went to war for my fighter. I said, ‘Why isn’t Tank on the P4P list?’

“When my fighter didn’t make weight, I went to war for my fighter. These are things we seem to forget,” Mayweather told FightHype.com.

In a previous statement, he said: “Gervonta Tank Davis and Rollie Romero, that will be a very exciting fight. I want to say congratulations to both of those competitors.

“They just had the press conference in Barclays center. They are fighting in New York City, and I want everybody to tune in.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CONTRACT

Stephen Espinoza did not refer to the precarious contract situation between Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis.

Instead, the Showtime boss decided to recall how far Davis had come since his first event with the company.

“This will be Gervonta’s 12th appearance on SHOWTIME. You’ve seen ‘Tank’ grow up literally in front of your eyes,” pointed out Espinoza.

“He’s gone from pay-per-view pre-shows to fights overseas to championship fights and now his fourth Pay Per View headlining event.

“I remember the first time I saw ‘Tank’ fight in person. It was six years ago, almost to the day – April 1, 2016, off-TV undercard in D.C. underneath Adrien Broner.

“Floyd, Leonard Ellerbe, and Mayweather Promotions told me this was a kid to watch. Well, they were indeed right about that.

“Less than a year later, he won his first title here at Barclays Center. Now six years later, he’s headlining his fourth PPV.

The question is, ‘will he be headlining PPVs under the same banners come the summer?’

