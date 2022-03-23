Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford: Hope grows for welterweight clash

March 23rd, 2022

Errol Spence Jr. is open to agreeing to a clash with Terence Crawford in 2022 after admitting other doors are open for negotiations.

Crawford left Bob Arum and Top Rank after beating Shawn Porter last November. Since then, the promotional free agency has made the fight more viable.

Spence battles Yordenis Ugas on April 16 in Texas for three versions of the welterweight crown. A victory there makes the Crawford Pay Per View even more lucrative for the pair.

Regarding his willingness to sit around a table with Crawford, Spence also stated that undisputed status is a priority.

“It wasn’t my first thought. But talking to my manager, the people he’s dealing with now, I think it’s a lot easier to make,” Spence told The DAZN Boxing Show.

“We’ll see what happens after the Ugas thing. If I have three belts.”

Regarding going for another title, he added: “A lot of people want me to say this and that, but the proof is in the pudding of what I’m doing.

“I’m fighting for my third belt. Let’s get something on the table so I can fight for a fourth belt.”

ERROL SPENCE JR

Spence stated about the test he faces in Ugas: “There’s nothing better than fighting in front of my hometown fans at AT&T Stadium.

“This is the perfect stage for me to fight for a third welterweight world title and unify the championships. I’m healthy and ready to go.

“Yordenis Ugas has proven to be a tough champion, and I know he will bring his very best.

“It’s a high-stakes fight on a big stage. That always brings out the best in me. The fans should expect fireworks at AT&T Stadium and on SHOWTIME PPV on April 16.’

“He’s a solid fighter. He comes from the school of Cuban boxing, sound fundamentals. He’s got a good step back, throws body shots well, a good jab.

“He’s fundamentally sound. He makes a few mistakes, but I like him,” he concluded to DAZN.

