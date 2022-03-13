Bruised Mick Conlan releases statement on condition after horrific KO

March 13th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Mick Conlan has thankfully released an update on his condition after being blasted out by Leight Wood on Saturday night.

Wood knocked Conlan out of the ring after a horrific stoppage against the WBA regular champion.

Despite dropping Wood early on and seeming in control, Conlan faded badly and was out on his feet with half a round to go.

Conlan showed tiredness signs from around the eighth due to consistent blows to the head. Wood capitalized on this to score a cracking shot to end the fight.

By the time Conlan fell out of the ring, celebrations needed to be muted even though some didn’t quite manage it.

MICK CONLAN UPDATE

Matchroom’s Frank Smith gave an update soon after Conlan got to the hospital.

“Michael Conlan arrived at the hospital. He is conscious and stable.”

But by that time, nearly everyone in boxing was concerned about the welfare of one of their own.

Golden Boy star Ryan Garcia said: “That was one of the greatest fights I ever seen. If you didn’t see it, don’t watch anything. It was amazing. I hope Conlan is okay.”

Shakur Stevenson added: “Prayers up for Conlan hope everything is okay with him.”

Im all good folks, cheers for the messages. Ill be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team. — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 13, 2022

MMA podcaster Ariel Helwani stated: “It’s getting very scary now. Everyone is super quiet. They have not shown Conlan.

“He got KO’d right out of the ring and fell out backward. Insane, scary stuff.”

Former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas added: “Incredible fight, epic comeback, soulful display of care and class by Wood.

“That’s a Champion! Prayers for Mick Conlan.”

RESPECT

After major concern, Conlan added a tweet to assure fans.

“I’m all good folks, cheers for the messages. I’ll be back. Good shot, and congrats to Leigh and his team.”

Wood responded to Conlan’s message on social media by saying: “You are and will be a champ. It takes two to tango, and we had a hell of a dance.”

Conlan assured everyone that his CT scan was clear. However, the Irishman should have a long hard think about his future in the sport.

That was a terrifying stoppage.

