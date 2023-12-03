Mick Conlan’s once-promising career in tatters after another KO

Mick Conlan’s chances of bowing out of boxing as a world champion in the amateur and professional ranks took another massive blow on Saturday night.

Conlan was halted by 6/1 underdog Jordan Gill in Belfast on a night the former Top Rank star will want to forget.

CompuBox stats showed Gill was the more concussive of the two. Gill knocked Conlan down in the second minute of the second round.

Conlan got up and fought bravely, but he could not match Gill’s power and 44% power punch connect rate.

Gill hurt and cornered Conlan early in the seventh round, forcing the referee to wave the fight off.

He was coming off a loss and a dark place mentally, so Gill showed the intestinal fortitude needed at this level.

Mick Conlan’s career in question after third knockout

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who took over Conlan’s career after Bob Arum took him to an undefeated run, was shocked.

“A breathtaking performance. I thought Michael Conlan was a big favorite,” admitted Hearn.

“We didn’t know what Jordan had left, but when he scored the knockdown. There was something in his eye tonight that said, ‘I’m going to do it.’

“If he gets beaten by Conlan, his career is over, but he’s here shouting to be a world champion.”

With his career on the ropes due to back-t0-back knockouts and a total of three in his career, it’s a far cry from when Arum told World Boxing News Conlan would become a superstar.

“Michael is a terrific fighter and a great kid,” Arum told World Boxing News exclusively. He’s got a great personality.

“We can do big things with him, both here in the United States and on the other side of the pond in England and Ireland.

“I think we can turn him into a major star with his ability and personality.”

Irish legend

It never quite worked out like that. In the aftermath, Ireland’s former world champion Andy Lee spoke about Conlan to BBC Radio 5 Live.

Lee predicted it could be the end of the road for the ex-amateur star.

“From an Irish point of view, it’s a sad moment. It’s sad to see one of the great campaigners of Irish boxing probably finish his career like this.

“Let’s not forget all he has done for the sport in Ireland, two-time Olympian, Olympic medallist, a world amateur champion, and a two-time world title challenger.”

In the co-feature, Lewis Crocker beat Tyrone McKenna in a one-sided effort.

