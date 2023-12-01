Conlan vs Gill: Weights, running order, TV, and full undercard

Weights and running order are confirmed for Conlan vs Gill ahead of the action at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The event is headlined by Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill, battling it out for the WBA International Super-Featherweight Title.

CONLAN VS. GILL – FULL UNDERCARD, WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

17:00 DOORS OPEN

17:30 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

FEARGHUS QUINN 161.6 lbs v ANGEL EMILOV 162.9 lbs

(Belleek, Northern Ireland) (Sofia, Bulgaria)

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

GERARD HUGHES 124.1 lbs v RUADHAN FARRELL 123.3 lbs

(Ballycastle, Northern Ireland) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

4 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

LELI BUTTIGIEG 159.4 lbs v MARIO OLIVEIRA 158.2 lbs

(Newham, England) (Famalicao, Portugal)

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CAMERON VUONG 136.8 lbs v MICHAL DUFEK 136.7 lbs

(Blyth, England) (Prague, Czech Republic)

10 x 3 mins WBO European Super-Lightweight Title

SEAN MCCOMB 139.1 lbs v SAM MAXWELL 139.6 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Liverpool, England)

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Welterweight Title

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 153.8 lbs v TROY WILLIAMSON 153.95 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Darlington, England)

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Europe Welterweight Title

TYRONE MCKENNA 146.9 lbs v LEWIS CROCKER 147 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

12 x 3 mins WBA International Super-Featherweight Title

MICHAEL CONLAN 129.5 lbs v JORDAN GILL 129.5 lbs

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Chatteris, England)

TV information and quotes

Conlan vs Gill will be shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Michael Conlan:

“There’s an awful lot of reasons why. I know I’ll get him out of there. He lacks something. He has quit in him. And that’s it.

“I’m not going back and saying this happened in sparring. This happened in sparring. Sparring is sparring. Things happen.

“But if you wanted to take confidence from anything, I definitely can. And I’ve seen a lot of things throughout that time, and even in his performances since that time, I’ve seen an awful lot of things where you go, ‘yeah, I understand.’ ‘I know what I got to do.’

“So, going into Saturday night, you can look back to the sparring all you want, and I’m sure he probably does an awful lot, but I’m just focused on the job, and that’s going in there and getting the win on Saturday.”

Jordan Gill:

“I feel great. There’s no pressure on me at all. That’s the way I’m looking at this. This is a massive opportunity to put myself where I need to be. I’m just buzzing and ready to go.

“I’m feeling strong, and I’m feeling great. Tomorrow, I won’t look like a skeleton on the scales like I did at 126lbs. I should have moved up maybe 3 or 4 years ago.

“One fight that highlighted that I have no quite in me is the Guerfi fight. Whether I have to do that again, we’ll find out. It’s going to be a great fight.

“When he boxed Leigh, it was the fight of the year. I’m expecting another one on Saturday. I’m excited and ready to go. All of the pressure is on him. He’s the show’s star. I’m just the opponent.”

