Mick Conlan weighs up future after Luis Alberto Lopez uppercut KO

Mick Conlan could consider retirement a strong option after a second devastating knockout in a world featherweight title fight.

The amateur standout admitted ‘he couldn’t get going’ on the night, having been laid out on his back from a shuddering Luis Alberto Lopez uppercut.

“El Venado” successfully defended his IBF featherweight world title in the fifth round against Conlan on Saturday night at The SSE Arena in Belfast.

Lopez made the first defense of his crown after beating Josh Warrington in enemy territory in Leeds, England. Once again, the 29-year-old native of Mexicali, Mexico, thrived on away soil.

Conlan, a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist making another attempt at a world title, initiated the contest as expected, jabbing from a southpaw stance to establish distance.

However, Lopez landed explosive left hooks and right hands on the body with surprising ease. Conlan ended the round with a series of left hands, but Lopez did not let the round end without landing some of his own.

In the following round, both men exchanged punches to the body. Lopez backed Conlan toward the ropes, but the 31-year-old Irishman returned the favor.

In the third stanza, Conlan relied more on head movement to avoid Lopez’s punches, dipping his head on the inside to prevent wild hooks.

That backfired, as Lopez timed an uppercut that hurt Conlan and sent him reeling toward the ropes.

Conlan tried to regroup in the fourth, but the damage had been done by then. In the fifth round, as Conlan ducked to avoid a wild hook, he ran into a right uppercut that immediately floored him, forcing his corner to throw in the towel.

Road warrior Lopez now has his eyes on a unification match-up.

“I hope all the world champions at the featherweight division are ready for ‘Venado’ Lopez. I’m coming for all of them,” said Lopez. “I want all their belts. One by one, I’m taking all their belts with me to Mexico.”

On a special night for him in Belfast, he added: “It was an excellent atmosphere to fight in. The energy was amazing.

“The boxing fans from Ireland have treated me very well, so I’m glad Mick and I could give them a great fight.

“I wish the best of luck to Conlan moving forward, and I hope he recovers and comes back very soon.”

Conlan stated: “Lopez had my respect before the fight. He still has my respect after the fight. But he hits very hard. He just beat me. He travels well and is a great champion.”

Taking to social media after being administered oxygen in the ring, Conlan assured his supporters he was okay. However, he is thinking long and hard about his next move.

“I’m good, folks. I wasn’t at the races tonight. I couldn’t seem to get going and paid the price for it.

“Congratulations to [Lopez] on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future, champion. Thank you for the opportunity.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck, I can’t get back to you all, but I appreciate it!

“I’m going to take some time away from social media now to enjoy my family and decide my next steps. Again thank you to Belfast for an amazing atmosphere and turnout tonight!”

