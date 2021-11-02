Ace Oleksandr Usyk receives heavyweight title belts, and it’s VERY FEEL

November 2nd, 2021

Oleksandr Usyk received his heavyweight title belts this week for his considerable exploits in becoming the unified champion of the world.

It’s safe to say; the whole occasion was “VERY FEEL.”

Now a two-weight multi-belt ruler, Usyk declared to his fans that “the belts are here. And “it’s not cruiserweight,” with a big smile on his face.

REMATCH

The likable technician is taking some well-deserved downtime before he begins preparations for a rematch with Anthony Joshua in the New Year.

Usyk dominated the former title-holder in London to take the straps. The win marked the start of a new era for the glamor division.

Rumors that Tyson Fury could be ready to retire in the coming year continue to make the rounds. This scenario means Usyk could eventually be left as the last man standing.

If he defeats Joshua again and Fury does walk away without facing Dillian Whyte or AJ, Usyk will be on the path to becoming the first undisputed king in the top weight class since the great Lennox Lewis.

The era of Fury, Joshua, and Wilder is slowly but surely coming to an end, with only two of the three ever meeting in the ring.

WBN’s TOP 5 @ HEAVYWEIGHT

1 Tyson Fury

2 Oleksandr Usyk

3 Deontay Wilder

4 Anthony Joshua

5 Andy Ruiz Jr

