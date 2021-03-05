Floyd Mayweather torment leaves Manny Pacquiao rematch open

Floyd Mayweather has teased Manny Pacquiao with a potential rematch since 2016, and WBN believes there’s still a chance it can happen.

Due to the exhibition revival of late, Mayweather and Pacquiao could trade blows again in what would be a massive money-spinner for both.

The proof is in the pudding. And if Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. can earn over one million views in their fifties, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao can do around two million in their forties with ease.

This fact alone is enough to suggest we will see another installment despite Mayweather’s desire to torment Pacquiao with the possibility.

Mayweather humbled Pacquiao in a contest that failed to live up to the hype in May 2015. Calls for a second helping were met with groans by skeptical fans.

Bouts with Terence Crawford, Danny Garcia, and Adrien Broner were touted for Pacquiao at the time, although the end game has always been Mayweather II.

Freddie Roach discussed a possible retirement after the Mayweather loss in 2016 when speaking to Jenna J of On the Ropes.

He intimated that Pacquiao was only staying in boxing to fight his nemesis again.

“That’s probably the only reason that we’re staying in the game because we do want a rematch with Mayweather. We want to get that,” Roach said to Jenna J.

“Mayweather has been to my gym a couple of times. I saw him at a restaurant in LA one time. He took pictures with my friends, and he was very polite and amiable.

“He told me he hadn’t trained a day since he retired. I said, “Hey, I thought you were a gym rat. You’re always in the gym.” – He said: “I haven’t worked out a day since I retired.”

“I told him, ‘There are still some big fights out there for you.’ But I didn’t ask him about Manny at all. I don’t know the real reason why he’s coming by to visit.

“He doesn’t want me to be his trainer. I don’t think. But I thought maybe it was for him and Manny to get together one more time.

“I know Manny wants the rematch bad. Manny thought he won the first fight. If you look at it with no commentating, you watch and see him landing more punches.

“I still was a little disappointed in Manny’s performance. But now he’s one hundred percent. I think that at one hundred percent capacity, he will destroy him,” he added.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather has shown no sign of ending his 2017 exile for a real fight. Pacquiao is now involved in another dangerous game of facing either Terence Crawford or Mikey Garcia, who would pose the ‘Pacman’ different problems.

A loss could end Pacquiao’s pro career. But in turn, send him into an exhibition alternative.

That’s where Floyd Mayweather comes in again and leaves at least another decade open for their return.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.