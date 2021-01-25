Conor McGregor challenges Bernie Sanders meme after latest knockout

Conor McGregor’s knockout has gone viral with the UFC star even challenging the omnipresent Bernie Sanders meme for the most posted on social media.

McGregor was tucked into bed by Dustin Poirier at Fight Island on Saturday night. The downing has since come back to haunt him. It’s everywhere.

In true Bernie Sanders fashion, McGregor’s sleeping on the canvas has become a symbolic image, even shared with Sanders in a classic mash-up (above).

Sadly for McGregor, the internet has become a breeding ground for tongue-in-cheek antics regarding KO’s. McGregor’s is one of the most telling.

He joins Sanders in winning Twitter, especially over the past week. Sanders began it all when wearing mittens and a raincoat in a now-iconic pose.

BERNIE SANDERS MEME

The United States Senator has taken it all in jest. He’s unfazed at being the butt of so many jokes – also, millions of posts since.

In an interview with CNN, Sanders said he was happy with all the attention. When asked, he replied: “I am.

“We’re going to be selling around the country sweaters and T-shirts. And all of the money that we raise, which I expect will be a couple of million dollars, will be going to programs like Meals on Wheels that feed low-income senior citizens,” he added.

Discussing the matter with Seth Meyers previously, Sanders had said: “I was sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.

In a third Q and A with CBS, Sanders stated: “You know in Vermont, we dress warmly.

“We know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”

CONOR MCGREGOR

Regarding McGregor, and getting a little more serious on his future, it’s hard to see where the former ‘Champ-Champ’ goes from here.

A third fight with Poirier and the chance of redemption looks to be the most obvious as the pair are now tied at one win apiece.







Manny Pacquiao is off the table, as is a much-talked-about return with Khabib Numagomedov.

But at least McGregor will still have the Bernie Sanders meme.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.