Boxing legend brands Mayweather vs McGregor ‘a marvelous scam’

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is not aging well after spawning a host of YouTubers and other exhibition fights.

Mayweather vs McGregor currently stands as the second-biggest fight in the history of our great sport – a tough pill for some to swallow.

The McGregor bout was big business, earning two hundred thousand fewer buys than the top clash between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

But for many respected boxing people, including Hall of Fame commentator Jim Lampley, Mayweather sold out for the money.

Lampley, who worked for Showtime rivals HBO, claimed the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor SHO PPV fight was pre-arranged.

At the time, he was convinced Mayweather allowed McGregor to win the first three rounds to make sure he could make more money with a second outing.

That rematch never panned out despite constant rumors since then.

Mayweather pocketed a massive nine-figure sum when stopping McGregor on August 26, 2017. He then rode off into the sunset with a 50-0 record.

‘Money’ fights exhibitions despite persistent denials that he needs the money. Even Lampley’s post-fight prediction of Mayweather v McGregor II is still in the balance.

Making his feelings clear when they fought, Lampley gave Mayweather vs McGregor both barrels.

“Why should [Floyd Mayweather] retire? He created a marvelous scam with this whole thing,” Lampley told TMZ.

“He allowed Conor to quote ‘win’ three rounds. This is so that the global MMA wish community could have something to latch on to.

“I think there’s a decent chance there are enough suckers out there. Floyd could maybe make another $150 million. Why not? It’s all a set-up.”

Mayweather vs McGregor

Boxing fans were unhappy about McGregor’s skill in the boxing ring after forking out $99.95 to watch what was an easy win for Mayweather after those initial few rounds Lampley spoke of.

Add to that Mayweather revealing he hardly trained for the contest in the first place. It’s tough to see how a second clash could make it off the ground without some rule change.

McGregor used to be a beast in the octagon. So other than Mayweather agreeing to fight MMA rules or allowing ‘The Notorious’ to use kicks, the former pound-for-pound king would struggle to reach anywhere near the 4.4 million buys of the first contest.

There may be more teeth in Mayweather vs Pacquiao II, even in the exhibition stakes.

MOST PPV BOXING BOUTS

Mayweather vs Pacquiao – 2015 – 4.6m buys

Mayweather vs McGregor – 2017 – 4.4m buys

De La Hoya vs Mayweather – 2007 – 2.4m buys

Mayweather vs Canelo – 2013 – 2.2m buys

Tyson vs Holyfield II – 1997 – 1.9m buys

