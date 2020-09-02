Eddie Hearn forks out eye-popping amount on backyard Fight Camp

Mark Robinson

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn forked out an astonishing amount of British pounds on his recent four-event series following the coronavirus lockdown.

According to several reports, and including fighter purses, Hearn blasted a huge hole in his significant budget with his ‘Fight Camp’ offering.

From extravagant pyrotechnics to COVID-19 testing and accommodation across the board, it certainly wasn’t cheap.

The whole quadrilogy began on August 1st. It culminated in a spectacular knockout loss for one of Hearn’s star heavyweights.

Dillian Whyte’s defeat cost Hearn more than the big paycheck he laid out on the shows. All of which took place in his back garden.

‘The Body Snatcher’ subsequently missed out on a massive payday against Tyson Fury. A world title fight due to take place in 2021.

For Hearn, blowing the reported £5m number on four cards is nothing compared to the millions laid out previously for each bill by DAZN and Sky Sports.

Both TV networks on both sides of the Atlantic would have footed most of the layout anyway.

When Hearn signed his deal with DAZN in 2018, the numbers crunched a figure of at least $7 million per event. Therefore, the Essex shows were a mere drop in the ocean.

But since the pandemic hit, it will be interesting to see if DAZN still have those deep pockets. The streaming service was due to launch in the UK until coronavirus virtually canceled 2020.

Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders was due to kick-off what could have been a delicate situation for Hearn as DAZN UK was set to broadcast their first event.

EDDIE HEARN SKY & DAZN

Eddie Hearn’s deal with Sky, which was initially separate in the British market, was going to be directly in competition with DAZN on UK soil.

All that has now been postponed, potentially until 2021. Although Canelo vs Saunders still remains possible for May of next year.

As for Matchroom’s next move? – Well, that should be an official announcement of Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora. With Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev to follow.

Once both are confirmed, fans can look forward to more Pay-Per-View contests for the remainder of 2020.







Usyk vs Chisora and Joshua vs Pulev are both expected to be either side of Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2.

UK fans may have three PPV’s in December alone. That’s when you add Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III. And if all get over the line by then.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay