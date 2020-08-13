World Boxing Council to consider staging all future purse bids online

The World Boxing Council recently staged an interim lightweight title purse bid between Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell online.

Due to the move, it proved to be a great success.

Firstly, both promoters – Golden Boy for Garcia and Matchroom for Campbell, agreed on a deal for an extension via the power of ZOOM.

Secondly, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will now consider using the service for all future purse bids.

Thirdly, it means promoters do not need to travel or have a physical presence in the room.

Sulaiman said: “Using Zoom as a platform for a purse ceremony was a new development for the WBC.

“At the upcoming WBC 58th Annual Convention, the WBC Board of Governors will consider a proposal to adjust the WBC Rules and Regulations necessary to allow all purse bid ceremonies to be conducted electronically.

“That measure will save the participating promoters money and traveling time. Therefore, it will allow the media and even the fans to be present during purse offer ceremonies.

“This highly interesting match for The WBC interim championship in the lightweight division has captured the attention of the boxing world.

“This division is extremely competitive with sensational future matches to be made.”

Furthermore, Garcia vs Campbell is due to be finalized next week.

A UK venue could be agreed.







