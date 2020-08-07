Sergio Martinez reveals why he’s coming back – and it’s not for money

Former World Boxing Council ruler Sergio Martinez has stated his desire to compete, not cold hard cash, is the reason for his comeback.

Martinez is simply bidding to gauge how much is left in the tank years on from his first retirement.

The ex-super welterweight and a middleweight champion “Maravilla” is doing a superbly meticulous training camp to be in great shape aiming for a beautiful return after six years out of the ring.

Aged 45 and with a record of 51 wins with 28 knockouts, 3 losses and 2 draws, Martinez will face an opponent ten years younger, José Fandino (15 wins and 6 losses).

“What I have is a spectacular ambition. A desire for challenges. To live this as an adventure. I know I have a cartridge left and I want to exploit it to the fullest.

“45 years, when practically any athlete in any discipline, or in many disciplines, would have to retire or retiring a long time ago. I’m coming back.

“It is a stage of my life that I want to live with intelligence, with the wisdom that the 25 years of boxing left me,” said Martínez.

“I am not coming back for money. I am lucky to have things earned and put by for a good life. There are very solid foundations regarding the business I have.

“My return may be the beginning of something very beautiful or it may be the end of something very beautiful.

“On the 22nd of August, I will be able to know what it is. It all depends on what I will feel and, as I feel it, we will see what the future is.”

Martínez will participate in an attractive card on August 21, at the El Malecón stadium in Cantabria, Spain.

The undefeated Sergio García (31-0, 27 KO) and former super bantamweight champion Kiko Martínez (40-9-2, 28 Ko`s) will participate.







BRAEKHUS RECORD

In a Matchroom Boxing promotion, undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (36-0, 9 KO’s) from Norway will defend her crown`s against WBC super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill (8-2 3 ​​KOs) of the USA, on August 15th in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

If Braekhus retains her world titles, She will surpass a record that has stood for 72 years. A victory will be the 26th consecutive defense, breaking the record for the great Joe Louis in the 1940s.

However, McCaskill, who won the WBC crown in October 2018, is far from an easy rival. She is absolutely determined to become the new undisputed champion, but to do this, she will have to place one almighty dent into the undefeated record of Cecilia.