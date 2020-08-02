Further details emerge from Paulie Malignaggi and Showtime split

Stacey Verbeek

The parting of ways between former world champion Paulie Malignaggi and Showtime Boxing was greeted with dismay by loyal fans of the Italian-American this week.

Malignaggi was ousted from his position as a TV analyst due to comments made during an interview with UK-based YouTubers.

WBN released part of the transcript for the conversation, which was highlighted by several other media outlets.

It’s since been brought to light that much of that chat wasn’t addressed by the mainstream and is a major factor in why Malignaggi was released.

Showtime also reportedly asked Malignaggi to make an official apology. After he refused, that’s when Showtime reacted.

The far more controversial portion of the 39-year-old’s views went like this (skip to eight minutes on the video clip):

“I try not to join in the race conversations. This is one of the exact examples of why I don’t believe there is racial oppression in 2020 or in this century,” revealed Malignaggi.

“I believe there has been, sure. But I don’t believe there is racial oppression today. I believe it’s all made up. I believe that it is exaggerated.

“This is exactly one of the reasons why. The fact that a Black fighter can say that not pay any price financially. But if a White fighter said that about any Black fighters at all, he’d probably lose his TV contract. And probably TV networks wouldn’t touch him, you know.

“I won’t tell you that its a double standard. But I’ll tell you that it does prove that the entire whole hypothesis of racial oppression is way above and exaggerated in this century, you know.

“I don’t think this century has given us anything aside from any situations people want t to nitpick, you know.”

PAULIE MALIGNAGGI SKY SPORTS

Those statements give a clearer indication of where Showtime is coming from despite questions from fans about why Malignaggi was let go.

It’s now a question of who takes his place in the Showtime spotlight. Also, whether Sky Sports in the UK will act in a similar way.







Sky Sports also employ Malignaggi for their transatlantic events. Head of Boxing Adam Smith even mentioned Malignaggi three times in Saturday night’s broadcast from Eddie Hearn’s garden.

Smith did not comment on Showtime’s actions. He merely gave a shout out to Malignaggi during Sam Eggington vs Ted Cheeseman.

It remains to be seen where Paulie Malignaggi goes from here. The former two-weight world title-holder is yet to release any statement.

