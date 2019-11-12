EXCLUSIVE: Lou DiBella scoffs at ‘no punch’ Tyson Fury KO threats, confirms Deontay Wilder parting

Phil Jay

Promoter Lou DiBella believes Tyson Fury is not a puncher ahead of his 2020 rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury is spending time out of the ring following a WWE run. The 30 year-old is currently brushing up on his MMA skills with Darren Till.

Despite previous threats to knock his top opponents out, DiBella says Fury never backs up those threats.

“I’m sorry but Tyson Fury doesn’t punch,” DiBella exclusively stated to World Boxing News. “He keeps telling the world he’s going to knock everyone out.

“He’s a terrific boxer, one of the best boxers for his size that I’ve seen in the heavyweight division, but he’s a boxer.”

‘The Gypsy King’ currently boast 20 KO’s from 30 contests but went the distance in both his world title fights so far.

Meanwhile, DiBella has confirmed the severing of working ties with Wilder moving forward.

DiBella, who co-promoted Wilder to his rise as one of the best champions on the planet, will be an interested spectator but nothing more on November 23.

Wilder takes on Luis Ortiz in a rematch of their exciting March 2018 collision. A win means a second fight with Fury is on the cards.

Nothing untoward happened between DiBella and Wilder, who simply wanted to branch out on his own.

Since their parting, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has pushed his own Bombzquad Promotions to the fore.

“Well I’m not involved in this one (Luis Ortiz rematch), but I probably expect it to be an easier fight for Deontay this time.”







FUTURE

Asked if there were any plans to work with him again, DiBella replied: “Right now, I’m not working with him.

“That’s frankly not up to me but there are no immediate plans for me to continue working with him.

“I think that Luis Ortiz remains dangerous, he’s got a big punch, he’s a lefty but he’s not getting any younger. He wasn’t young when he started.

“I do think Deontay is getting better, I favor Deontay,” concluded the New Yorker.

Wilder vs Ortiz takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on a FOX/PBC collaboration on Pay-Per-View. WBN will be live in the Garden Arena to score the headline event.

The co-feature sees Leo Santa Cruz attempt to become a four-weight ruler against Miguel Flores.

