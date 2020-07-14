Frank Warren talks bumper Queensberry / BT Sport summer schedule

Promoter Frank Warren reacted to full details of the first five shows in what will be a huge Summer of boxing behind-closed-doors on BT Sport.

Fans can now look forward to nights of high-octane boxing action on Saturday 25th July, Friday 31st July, Thursday 20th August and Saturday 29th August.

Knockout-starved fans can expect to see the in-ring returns of British boxing stars like Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, Lyndon Arthur, Archie Sharp, Dennis McCann, Sunny Edwards, and many, many more.

“I’m delighted to be able to give fans more clarity as to what they can expect from the huge Summer of boxing on BT Sport,” said Warren.

“Everyone at Queensberry and BT has worked hard to get these shows up and running and I believe this schedule is second-to-none in the boxing world right now.

“Daniel and Joe returning are obviously huge, headline news and scheduling these fights reflect our growing confidence that Daniel and Joe will be able to finally square off on October 24th.

“I spoke to both teams and they both said that as it looks like we’re going to finally do this in October, they’d like tune-up fights first. Thankfully, BT liked the idea and here we are.

“Daniel hasn’t boxed since December and Joe will have been out for an over year. These fights will sharpen them up and I’m sure they will deliver knockout performances that will get fans even more excited for October.

“For Erik and Michael, it’s a chance to cause huge upsets”

On the rest of the Summer schedule:

“That’s five huge dates locked in now, where Queensberry and BT will set the standard for Boxing in this new era. Fans can sit back and enjoy huge British battles and big, big names all live on BT Sport.

“As the rest of the country gets back to work, so does British boxing and I’m delighted that it’s Queensberry Promotions leading the charge.”

“Originally Anthony Cacace was due to fight Lyon Woodstock on our second show, but Anthony has a slight dental issue he needs to take care of. That fight is still signed, it’ll just happen a little later than we anticipated.







FRANK WARREN

“Fans can still look forward to that fight later this year. The same is true for Lerrone Richards vs Umar Sadiq. That fight is signed, but Lerrone has a personal issue which means we’ll have to come back to it a little later than we’d like.

“But if you look at the fights we’re offering, I don’t think there’s a fan alive who can feel hard done by.

“Chris Bourke vs Ramez Mamood is a fight all fans should be excited for, so too is Archie vs Jeff Ofori, Sam Maxwell against Joe Hughes, Willy Hutchinson against Luke Blackledge. There are great fights up and down these cards.

“This run of shows is a fantastic opportunity for all these talents to step up and make a mark. The eyes of the world are on boxing as it comes out of Lockdown and my challenge to all of these is to take this huge opportunity!”