PPV at MHG: Eddie Hearn, Sky boss laud ‘Matchroom Hearn Garden’ bill

Mark Robinson

The latest addition to the Pay-Per-View to finish off a series of backyard BBQ events taking place in the ground of Eddie Hearn mansion has the Matchroom boss purring.

Alongside Adam Smith, Sky’s Head of Boxing, the pair are chuffed to bits to see Katie Taylor face her toughest opponent to date for the second time.

Delfine Persoon, who almost certainly did enough to beat Taylor last time, steps back in after Hearn was branded ‘worse than horrible’ by Amanda Serrano.

Hearn was accused of bullying Serrano into taking the fight by her team. Eventually, the promoter had to pull in the Belgian back-up.

Taylor vs Persoon 2 forms part of a Sky Box Office double-header alongside Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin for the interim WBC heavyweight title.

Both bouts happen in a venue World Boxing News has dubbed ‘Matchroom Hearn Garden’ (MHG) in homage to Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, where the first Taylor vs Persoon fight happened.

EDDIE HEARN

Hearn said: “Wow! What a fight – what a night!

“To be honest, I can’t quite believe this fight has been made. I can’t give enough credit to Katie and Delfine for agreeing to do it again.

“Since their epic Fight of the Year contender at MSG last year, everyone has wanted to see this once again. Now we have it.

“I’m very proud to stage this fight especially at such a critical time for our sport. Along with Whyte vs. Povetkin, August 22 will be one not to forget.”







ADAM SMITH

Smith added: “We’re absolutely delighted to confirm Katie Taylor’s eagerly awaited rematch against Delfine Persoon. All the World Lightweight Titles are on the line.

“Katie has called for a second fight ever since that thrilling first encounter when she received the verdict. Much to the dismay of Persoon.

“They go again on the Whyte-Povetkin bill, which just got even bigger.

“Katie will be determined to end any dispute with a resounding win.

“I’ve been speaking to Katie over the last few days. She’s more fired up than ever to show once again why she is a pound-for-pound star of the sport.

“Of course, we’ve also got Whyte’s high stakes showdown against Povetkin, with Dillian risking his WBC Mandatory Title shot.

“It’s repeat or revenge for Taylor and then Heavyweight fireworks in a fitting finale to Matchroom’s Fight Camp!”