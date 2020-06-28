Eddie Hearn agrees to stage at least one Fury vs Joshua fight on UK soil

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will meet in a UK super-fight double over the next twelve months.

One half of the two-bout agreed mega-deal will also take place in the United Kingdom, in what is a change of heart for the Essex man.

Eddie Hearn previously said he was looking to take the fight away from home to the highest bidder.

The Matchroom boss made the statement as number two heavyweight Dillian Whyte patiently awaits his opportunity.

Whyte was given the backing of the World Boxing Council recently after launching a grievance against the WBC and pointing to the Rules and Regulations.

President Mauricio Sulaiman then clarified to WBN that Whyte would face Fury after a third fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Deontay Wilder.

That trilogy is set to be completed by February 2021.

EDDIE HEARN

Theoretically, Whyte should then get his shot in the summer of next year. But judging by Hearn’s latest update, the ‘Body Snatcher’ does not feature in the plan.

“Next summer. I think there will be two (Fury vs Joshua fights) next year,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Everybody knows, including AJ and Fury, we would love this to take place in the UK. It’s two Brits fighting for the undisputed championship.

“But there is so much interest from around the world. I do believe one of these fights will take place outside of the UK.

“I’m happy to do one in the UK, one outside. But I’d be disappointed if we couldn’t do one in the UK.

“The fighters and their close teams will make a collective decision.

“While I want it in the UK, I just want the fight. I want to see AJ become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA

As of now, Fury has to deal with Wilder and Whyte, potentially leading to a delay that could work in the British fans’ favor.

That delay would see the coronavirus further under control. Possibly enough to have the first Fury vs Joshua clash at Wembley in the fall of 2021.

On the other hand, if Whyte does get his chance before as promised by the WBC, any fight with Fury may have to be moved elsewhere.

Either that or look at some kind of socially distanced event. That’s if no vaccine is found by the first half of next year.