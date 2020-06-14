UK Pay-Per-View cost set to rise again for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

BT Sport

There’s been a big hullabaloo this week with the furor surrounding a possible fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2021.

A fanfare accompanied a 50-50 agreement between both sides despite the fact nothing is signed and the finer details have not yet been thrashed out.

Fury and Joshua fans are rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of a UK clash probably taking place in the Middle East and potentially costing more on British Pay-Per-View than ever before.

World Boxing News understands that a fee of between £29.95 and £49.95 will be considered for the first time on Sky Sports and BT Sport Box Office.

The most paid prior to Fury vs Joshua was last December when the latter took on Andy Ruiz Jr. in a Saudi Arabian rematch. Fury vs Wilder II was the same price in February. Both times, punters were asked to pay over £20 for the privilege. That kind of charge was previously unseen for a boxing match involving a UK fighter before 2019.

But for Fury vs Joshua, which promoters on both sides are already calling the biggest heavyweight fight in British history, that cost is one hundred percent going rise.

Due to the purses involved and the fact they are holding all the title belts on offer in the top division, the UK boxing fraternity will need to get used to the fact they will be asked to pay at least £29.95. That’s a whopping fifty percent rise on the usual sum. Although the likelihood is that the price will be even more than that.

Talk of Fury and Joshua walking away with £70 million each from the first bout alone is enough to expect the worst in regards to the cost. It’s also quite feasible that Fury vs Joshua may even be made available to purchase the contests as a pair. This would be an unprecedented move.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA – THE GLORY

There’s been an inevitability hovering over Fury and Joshua since the former returned to action from a long absence. It’s like the whole of British boxing over the past few years has been building to this point.

It will all come down to two men over two encounters as to who takes all the glory. Many predict that will be Tyson Fury.

For one, their legacy will always be second best. The other will likely go down as the best heavyweight of this generation. For the fans, that history-defining saga comes with a price.

What exactly that amount will be won’t be confirmed until the first press conference.

Surely Deontay Wilder would also have something to say about that in the meantime.

RISING UK PPV COST

The 1990s – £9.99

The 2000s – £9.99 to £14.95

The 2010s – £14.95 to £24.95

The 2020s – £24.95 to ?

