AJ risks future Tyson Fury fight – chooses Deontay Wilder in Dubai

Anthony Joshua has rejected the chance to face Tyson Fury in favor of pinning his hopes on a battle with Deontay Wilder later in the year.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed the Londoner had decided against battling “The Gypsy King” and says the fight may never happen now.

If Joshua loses to Wilder in December, Warren can find no scenario where Fury could face an opponent beaten by someone he’s already knocked out twice.

Therefore, Joshua is risking the biggest payday of his career to take on Wilder, which many say is a far more winnable fight than Fury.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Warren laid it all on the line,

Anthony Joshua rejects Tyson Fury

“Let me clarify what has actually happened [with Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua]. Last week, a written proposal was sent to Matchroom for AJ to fight Tyson in September.

“Eddie Hearn came back and spoke to my son George. He said it would take a couple of days to see where they are with it. A few days passed, and George met with AJ’s management company yesterday.

“They confirmed AJ is fighting in Dubai in December [against Deontay Wilder]. That is his preferred route.”

Warren believes there’s a chance for Joshua to do both, as there are plans in place for a warm-up fight against Dillian Whyte around the same time.

“There is a space open in August [AJ vs Whyte], but they basically do not want to do the fight. But AJ has chosen not to take the fight, and that is where we are at.”

The Queensberry boss also stated that Joshua had already accepted the terms re-offered in the latest contract. The only sticking point was Joshua accepting the fight.

“When Tyson said there was a draft contract, what happened is we had prepared a draft contract the last time we had negotiations,” confirmed the Hall of Famer.

“So there was nothing to be concerned about regarding negotiations. It was just if they wanted the fight or not.

“The terms were agreed over a fight to take place. But the only reason it didn’t take place is that Frank Smith of Matchroom said that the fight would never have happened anyway because AJ wasn’t ready.

“And more importantly, he didn’t have a trainer. So that is where we are.

Deontay Wilder

“I don’t know why AJ can’t fight in September and then go and fight Wilder in Dubai afterward.”

Warren concluded whether Fury vs Joshua is now dead forever: “If AJ gets beat by Wilder in December, I don’t think so [[the fight will ever happen]. That’s because he’d have got beaten by a person Fury has beaten three times.

“This is the time to make the fight. This is what we should all be focusing on.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.