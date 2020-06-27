Tyson Fury to Dillian Whyte: Keep fighting 40-year-olds in Eddie’s garden!

Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury responded to Dillian Whyte with a slant on promoter Eddie Hearn’s decision to stage backyard BBQ shows in the grounds of his own mansion.

‘The Gypsy King’ and current WBC heavyweight champion found himself embroiled in a war of words with Whyte this weekend.

Whyte began by reiterating his previous statement that he dropped Fury several times when they training together under Peter Fury.

He said: “Listen Luke “Fake Tyson” Fury, you’re a deluded Gypsy Coward who lies about everything.

“When I was knocking you down and you were sobbing, I felt sorry for you. I started taking it easy but next time I will retire you.”

It didn’t take long for Fury to come back with, “You’re a mug. Come back when you achieve something, dosser!

“A man who had famous for getting chinned by AJ.”

Continuing the argument, Whyte added: “Gypsy Coward always conning the public.

“You forget I’ve put you down lots before and watched you pathetically sobbing on the canvas.

“You ran away last year when the WBC ordered you to fight me. Anytime, anywhere anyhow!”

Shutting down Whyte, Fury gave the ultimate insult to Whyte’s upcoming fight with Alexander Povetkin.

Announced on Friday, Whyte puts his WBC interim title on the line in a Pay-Per-View show on Hearn’s ‘Fight Camp series.

The bout takes place on August 22.







TYSON FURY – EDDIE’S GARDEN

“In your dreams, bum. Listen – ear (sic), wait like a good boy. I might think about giving you a payday, only if your nice.

“Until then keep fighting 40 odd-year-olds in Eddie’s garden. Mr. Big Time!”

To add further insult to Whyte, Hearn has announced that a deal for Anthony Joshua to leapfrog him in the pecking order is almost complete.

The Matchroom boss stated the ‘bulk was done’ ahead of a possible fight double in 2021/22.

Whyte is yet to respond but certainly cannot be happy with the ongoing situation. It comes as the WBC told WBN Whyte must face Fury or Deontay Wilder next.

Fury vs Wilder III is due to take place before February 2021.