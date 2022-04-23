Lennox Lewis makes Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prediction

April 23rd, 2022

Queensberry

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis predicted the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte WBC title clash at Wembley.

The man who dominated the division and saw off his greatest UK rival in Frank Bruno is in town for Fury vs. Whyte fight week.

Airing his views on the impending battle, Lewis expects an intriguing contest.

LENNOX LEWIS

“Nuff talking! Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are ready to get to the fight on Saturday,” pointed out Lewis.

“I think it will be interesting since we have Kronk trainers in both corners. Harold ‘Shadow’ Knight, who was on my team with Emanuel Steward, will be in Whyte’s corner.

“SugarHill Steward will be in Fury’s corner.

“I’ve learned not to bet against Fury. You know what I say, a good big un beats a good Lil un. But I’m wishing Shadow all the best.

“No doubt that the Kronk influence is still prevalent at the top of the heavyweight division,” he added.

Emanuel Steward steered Lewis to being the best heavyweight of his era. Steward then predicted that Fury would reign supreme before his untimely passing.

WARREN

Meanwhile, promoter Frank Warren is purring like the Cheshire cat at the prospect of staging this mammoth battle.

“This is a European record for a fight with 94,000 tickets sold. It will be a fantastic night, no doubt about that,” said Warren.

“You’ve got the best heavyweight of his generation and WBC champion. He’s facing a young man in Dillian who has been waiting for his shot.

“He has got the fight, and we know he is in great shape and condition. We have looked at some of the footage and seen how hard he has trained.

“But he has got to train hard when you are fighting a guy like Tyson Fury because Tyson has trained hard. We’ve had quite a few conversations over the last few weeks and he said to me that it is the best training camp he has ever had.

“That is undoubtedly a testament to SugarHill and all the team for getting him to where he is at.

“You’ve got both of these guys in tip-top fighting condition. So what are you going to get on the night? A great fight.”

It all goes down on Saturday night in old London town.

