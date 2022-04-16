‘Hater’ David Haye banned from Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

April 16th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Former world cruiserweight champion David Haye is no longer welcome for media activities at the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte event.

John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight ruler Tyson, made it clear Haye wasn’t welcome to attend or on the microphone.

Fury’s anger came after Haye predicted Whyte would beat Fury on the night.

DAVID HAYE

“The kind of opponent that you would need to beat someone like Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte has all of those attributes,” Haye told talkSPORT.

“I’m going to go with Whyte for this one. I think Whyte’s going to pull off the upset,” he added.

John fired back with the same news source when stating: “I’ve already made it quite clear to Frank Warren that he [David Haye] is not allowed to be commentating on my son’s fight.

“If he does, there will be a problem. He’s a hater. I don’t want him near my family.”

The latter part of that sentence suggests Haye will have a problem getting a comped ticket for the fight. It may be a case of staying home for the ‘Hayemaker’ on this one.

FURY vs. WHYTE THEATERS

Meanwhile, fight fans across the U.S. count down the days until “The Gypsy King” defends his crown against his British countryman at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The event goes down on Saturday, April 23. The Top Rank Pay-Per-View event will begin at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

A UK-record crowd of 94,000 is expected for this heavyweight matchup of historic proportions. And thanks to a partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, Screens will now show this fight card in movie theaters across the U.S.

They include Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Marcus Theatres, Emagine Entertainment, and Harkins Theatres.

“Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight of his generation. I expect another spectacular performance on April 23,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“Dillian Whyte is a formidable challenger. With 94,000 people in attendance, this is a unique event that will capture the attention of the entire sports world.”

“Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is one of the biggest fights of the year, and fight fans across the U.S are looking for a fun place to gather with friends and enjoy the event.

“Theaters from all across the country are offering the opportunity for these fans to watch this fight on a big screen, in comfortable seating, with a great selection of food and drinks,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions.

“We’re proud to partner with Top Rank and help them grow their fan base and brand in theaters across the U.S.

“As a content provider, it’s exciting to bring these types of top-quality live events into theaters as we continually seek to activate new content for theater owners and their customers.”

