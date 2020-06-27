‘Bulk’ of Fury vs Joshua deal done despite WBC Dillian Whyte clarification

📸 Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed a deal for Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua is on the verge of completion despite recent WBC mandatory clarification on Dillian Whyte.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman exclusively told World Boxing News that Whyte must be Fury’s next opponent after Deontay Wilder.

Despite this fact, Hearn has continually pursued Top Rank’s Bob Arum, Fury’s US promoter, to ensure AJ leapfrog Whyte in the pecking order.

According to Sulaiman, though, this is impossible.

He told WBN: “The WBC has consistently confirmed that a mandatory bout between the WBC world heavyweight champion must take place with the mandatory challenger and Interim champion Dillian Whyte. This must take place after Fury vs Wilder III.”

Hearn seemingly isn’t interested in the words of the WBC President. It looks as though the Matchroom boss believes there’s a way around that scenario.

Updating Sky Sports on the negotiations, Hearn is trying hard to get along with Arum, who has previously labeled the Essex man ‘The Donald Trump of Boxing’ and ‘clueless’.

“The bulk is done, the financial elements of the deal,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “There is always stuff that is out of our control, (like) the fighters winning their next fights.

“(Arum) and I had a good chat. We’re getting along alright. We have our words backward and forwards but we both want to make the biggest fight of all time.

“He’s made many of them in the past. I want to make one that goes down in history as well.

“We’re all moving forwards. We talked about the site, the other elements of the (potential) deal. We agreed to move forwards by papering this.

“Dotting the I’s and crossing the t’s. Get this boxed in for 2021.”







DILLIAN WHYTE IS NEXT

Should those i’s and t’s be eventually crossed, the fight would almost certainly have to take place in late 2021.

Fury-Wilder III is due to completed between December and February of next year, most likely outside of the US due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once that fight is in the books, Whyte will be granted his opportunity by the WBC in earnest.

It seems highly unfathomable that Whyte would be willing to step aside. Unless Hearn knows something we don’t.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay