Fury vs Whyte weigh-in results, PPV info, ring walk times, undercard

April 22nd, 2022

Queensberry

Tyson Fury came in twelve pounds lighter than his last fight against Deontay Wilder as the WBC champion prepares for Dillian Whyte.

As “The Gypsy King” went for the slimmer approach, Whyte put on six pounds from his knockout, avenging the Alexander Povetkin loss.

Fury weighed almost 265 pounds. Whyte scaled 253 pounds as both kept festivities civil.

PAY PER VIEW

ESPN+ PPV will present the world heavyweight championship from London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23.

Two Britons meet when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and interim titleholder Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte collide.

The ESPN+ PPV is available for $69.99.

Current WBC world champion Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will defend his crown against WBC interim champion Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in front of a record 94,000 fans.

It’s the largest Wembley Stadium has ever hosted and the most fans to witness a boxing event in person since 1993.

The Whyte showdown marks Fury’s first bout in London since February 2015.

TV

Calling the action will be ESPN’s, Joe Tessitore. He’s joined by analysts Timothy Bradley Jr. and Andre Ward.

The desk team will feature analysis from Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna.

In addition, ESPN2 will televise the weigh-in on Friday, April 22, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

UNDERCARD

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi

FURY WHYTE RING WALK TIMES

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, the main event will stream live in the U.S. at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT [Other Fury Whyte Ring Walk Times are 5 pm ET and 10 pm UK].

The undercard on ESPN+ will go live at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

A special Fury vs. Whyte Pre-Show will air on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

ODDS

On Saturday, Tyson Fury is predicted to stop challenger Dillian Whyte in the 26th minute of their heavyweight clash in front of a 94,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The spread betting experts at Sporting Index expect Fury to finish off his opponent in the ninth round and remain unbeaten, taking his professional record to 33 fights without a loss.

The firm’s fixed-odds markets make the 33-year-old 8/11 to win by KO, TKO, DQ, or on a technical decision.

Whyte will do well to last 12 rounds with the fight 2/5 not to go the distance, but even if The Brixton Body Snatcher can take his opponent to the final bell, he is the 20/1 underdog to win via points with Fury still a firm favorite at 43/20.

Neville Burdock, Head of Trading at Sporting Index, said: “Dillian Whyte isn’t expected to pose Tyson Fury many problems in their showdown at Wembley. We predict the Gypsy King will finish the fight in the 26th minute.

“The fight is odds-on not to go the distance, and we predict the considerable crowd could witness a knockout blow from Fury in round nine.

“If Fury can’t break down Whyte’s defenses before the final bell, he’s still a strong 43/20 favorite to win on points.”

