EXCLUSIVE: Dillian Whyte to face Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III winner

Mark Robinson

Good news has come from the World Boxing Council regarding Dillian Whyte finally gaining his shot at the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder.

Firstly, as WBN exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Whyte is next in line after Fury tackles Wilder for the third time.

Secondly, whoever comes out on top has to put the coveted green and gold strap up for grabs against ‘The Body Snatcher’ and current interim ruler.

Any talk of Anthony Joshua is merely speculation, according to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. The WBC would not allow the undisputed unification to happen before Whyte gets his opportunity.

“I have seen in several media reports. There are speculation comments from boxing promoters and members of the media about the World Boxing Council’s intentions to designate the status of Franchise Champion to WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury,” Sulaiman exclusively told World Boxing News.

“We can clarify to WBN that there’s certainly been zero communication with any party with this request. I have only seen it in the media.

“The World Boxing Council has great respect for our current world champion Tyson Fury. We recognize his impressive victory in capturing the title this past February. He is a role model as a champion.

“The WBC also recently awarded him with the ‘Heroes for Humanity Award’. This is for the work he and his wife Paris are doing to motivate the world during these difficult times.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER

He continued: “Even our annual convention ruled and ordered on each division. Therefore, it is clear that the rules have to be followed.

“The WBC has consistently confirmed that a mandatory bout between the WBC world heavyweight champion must take place with the mandatory challenger and Interim champion Dillian Whyte. This must take place after Fury vs Wilder III.

“Under those circumstances, and with an order in place, the WBC would not consider a request to elevate anyone in the heavyweight division to Franchise Champion before that division’s mandatory obligations are fulfilled.”

Whyte is now pushing hard after raising a grievance with the WBC, who agreed with his reaffirmation of the Rules and Regulations.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old should now be sharing a ring with Fury or Deontay Wilder by the summer of 2021.

