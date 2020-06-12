Bernard Hopkins sparks Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao dispute

Stacey Verbeek

Fellow-great Bernard Hopkins sparked a reaction from Floyd Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe after comments naming Manny Pacquiao as having the more enviable career.

Hopkins gave his views in an interview discussing which C.V. of the two legends he would rather have. ‘The Alien’ opted for Pacquiao.

A few days of rumbling transpired before Ellerbe was triggered into a respectful but truthful response on the matter.

“He (Bernard Hopkins) is an ATG like Manny,” pointed out Ellerbe. ” He had eight losses and Pac has seven.

“He’s been stopped and Pac has also. So I understand his opinion!

“Floyd Mayweather left the game with ALL his faculties and broke the bank. He’s 43 years old and living his best life.

“There’s nothing wrong with that (what Hopkins said) and I respect that. It’s his opinion and he’s entitled to it. What I stated were facts.

“Some try to find holes and dissect anything they can ref his career. It’s really comical to me at this point!

“Jealousy is a terrible thing. You don’t have to like him but geez respect what he did.

“Criticism comes with being on top it’s part of the game. It’s welcomed and warranted. But the nonsense we are going to defend the honor all-day.”

In a separate statement in response to Mayweather Promotion posting a picture of Floyd putting in work, Ellerbe concluded: “Most want great results but are unwilling to put in the work.

“The sacrifices that come along with being great.”

Former world champion Julian Williams then joined the conversation. He went a little further than Ellerbe.

“I don’t care what anyone says. Whoever says they rather have Manny’s career over Floyd’s is telling a got damn lie. I’m done!”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 5o-0

At 50-0 and without ever looking likely to be well-beaten in any of his fights, it’s hard to argue with the fact Mayweather has the best record of his generation.

Mayweather defeated 21 world champions in those 50 victories. And even though Pacquiao did go one better than that, those seven losses are hard to overlook.

The inclusion of Mayweather’s one-sided 2015 triumph over Pacquiao puts the ball further in his court. But the argument may never be settled.

