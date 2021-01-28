Paulie Malignaggi offers to ‘settle drama’ with Conor McGregor grudge fight

Team McGregor

Former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi has offered to lace up the gloves one more time to face UFC star Conor McGregor.

‘The Magic Man’ remains irked by the situation surrounding 2017 training sessions where the pair sparred and then subsequently fell out.

Since the pair settled nothing despite previous promises of a possible collision, social media gripes have taken place.

Malignaggi appeared on Knuckle Up Radio with Paige VanZant and Brian Soscia recently to discuss the chances of finally getting it done.

Below are the best snippets from the show, which you can hear in full on the Sirius XM app.

– You can’t talk about the Conor McGregor fight without giving Dustin Poirier a ton of credit.

– Dustin fought a very tough fight. A very disciplined fight. He executed his game plan very well.

– Paulie says that he tends to be a guy that doesn’t hold onto things. But when he and Conor had their issues, his image took a hit.

– There’s been a lot of drama throughout his career. But it doesn’t stick because it gets settled, whereas the Conor drama never got settled.

– Conor is an immature guy and hasn’t forgotten about him either. When Paulie was let go by Showtime as a broadcaster, Conor poked fun at him on his IG story.







PAULIE MALIGNAGGI FIGHT AT 40

– He always said he would give it until turning 40 years old to fight. But he turned 40 and has some more free time, so you never know.

– Paulie says that to entice him, he would need to make a lot of money. As you get older, it is harder to get through a training camp.

– Paulie says by the end of the Lobov fight. He was happy it was only five rounds as he had messed up hands.

– His last-minute advice to Paige before her BKFC debut is not to try anything that she hasn’t tried in the gym.

Paulie Malignaggi appeared on Knuckle Up Radio – a pop-up show that airs Wednesdays from 5-6p et on SiriusXM Fight Nation through Feb 10.