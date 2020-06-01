WATCH: Strongman Eddie Hall has knockout history ahead of Thor clash

WBN Staff

World’s Strongest Man (2017) Eddie Hall has a history of stepping inside the ropes ahead of what will be the ‘Heaviest Boxing Match Ever’ against Hafthor Bjornsson.

A 2012 charity bout shows Hall displaying decent boxing skills, something he may well have honed further in the eight years since.

Hall is preparing to battle Strongman rival Bjornsson in Las Vegas in 2021 after the fight was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both men are currently training hard and have plenty of time to get themselves in fighting shape for their Pay-Per-View blockbuster.

The fact two Strongest Man winners – Hall three years ago and Bjornsson twelve months later – are stepping between the ropes is a big crowd-puller.

It’s a far cry from two YouTubers trying to act like professionals and deserves far more recognition than such farces as those we’ve seen of late.

Hall and Thor really don’t like each other after the controversial ending to the 2017 competition. Thor was judged to have fouled in one of the rounds. This ultimately handed Hall the win despite a protest.

Now, the pair are going to settle things like men in the ring. Hall has prior from a few years ago when he halted his foe late in the contest.

Ove the weekend, Thor posted a video of his own of him attempting to make a right-hand slammer perfect enough to connect on the chin of Hall.

Although slow, the pair will both be at this disadvantage when the first bell goes. It could simply be a case of who lands first.

THOR’S HAMMER for EDDIE HALL

𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗥'𝗦 𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥 🔨@ThorBjornsson_ practising landing a huge right 👊💥 on the chin of @eddiehallWSM when the pair fight in @Vegas next year. 📽 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘣𝘫𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘴𝘴𝘰𝘯 / 𝘐𝘎 pic.twitter.com/NrcBd4bBOn — 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@WorldBoxingNews) June 1, 2020

DEADLIFT

Social media on both sides has been awash with boxing training of late. Intensifying since Thor beat the 500kg deadlift record of ‘The Beast’.

Eddie Hall remains top, though. He says it’s on the basis he reached his feat in competition. That’s even though Thor looked far more comfortable when achieving his target of 501kg.

