Kubrat Pulev refuses to back down for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Bulgarian brute Kubrat Pulev has once again refused to step aside in order to allow Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua in his next fight.

The IBF mandatory challenger has fired a warning to Joshua and says he’ll personally dismantle any notion of the Briton’s battling each other.

Reiterating what promoter Bob Arum has told WBN on a number of occasions, Pulev says the signed contract with AJ will be honored.

“He (Anthony Joshua) can’t face Fury because he has signed a contract to fight me,” pointed out the former world title challenger in a Q & A with Sky Sports. “Besides, in this same contract, there are clauses featuring some serious compensations (if he tries to back out).

“In the meantime, Fury has a contract for a third fight with Deontay Wilder. Neither me, nor Wilder will give up on these fights.”

Asked if he can follow through on Arum’s prediction of a knockout in the Joshua fight, Pulev answered: “Yes. And I’m more than convinced that I’m capable of doing it.”

On the coronavirus pandemic hampering plans to stage the fight this summer, Pulev said he wasn’t worried about when the bout takes place.

“I don’t have such concerns. Even if the fight has to take place behind closed doors, it will still be a very interesting event.

“Yes, we had to postpone it a bit. But I don’t think that it will take too long before we meet in the ring.

“We have a signed contract. Which is the reason I strongly believe there will be a fight before the end of the year.

“I’m more than certain it will be an exciting clash that will show the world who’s the better boxer,” he added.







KUBRAT PULEV vs FURY

Arum has already revealed plans for an in-house Fury vs Pulev undisputed unification. That’s once his man takes Joshua out, such is the confidence of the 88-year-old Hall of Famer.

At this point, it seems Pulev could get his chance at a huge venue with social distancing observed unless a vaccine is unveiled before the end of 2020.

Big-time boxing is currently on hold until certain boxing personnel can admit defeat on keeping fans at the biggest events.

It just doesn’t seem viable in the short-term.

KUBRAT PULEV RECORD:

FIGHTS: 29

WINS: 28

LOSSES: 1

DRAWS: 0

KO’s: 14