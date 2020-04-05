Sparring partner who dropped Anthony Joshua now has EIGHT losses

World Boxing News

As World Boxing News originally revealed in 2019, Anthony Joshua was put down in sparring prior to his devastating loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York.

At the time, rumors were flying around regarding the incident before WBN was approached and told minimal details of what went down.

The fighter in question was given as the wrong one, first of all. Then, it emerged that Joey Dawejko had hurt AJ badly when trading blows in camp.

Dawejko was sworn to secrecy over the session and refused to speak. He then signed a one-fight extension with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn to fight under a Matchroom Boxing USA contract.

Two bouts under the Hearn banner in total transpired last year, one of which was a loss for the Philadelphian. Dawejko then fought for Al Haymon on a short-term PBC deal.

Last month, Frank Sanchez inflicted an eighth loss on Dawejko, making his humbling of Joshua all the more shocking in its nature.

So what’s gone wrong for Dawejko?

The man has obviously got the talent, but at 5ft 10ins, struggles with the taller and rangier heavyweights.

Getting down to cruiserweight is certainly not an option at an average of around 240 pounds, although Dawejko did get down to 224 pounds at one time.

With four losses in his last five contests, Dawejko is just treading water in his career and may have to be content with being an also-ran at the age of 29.

His claim to fame seems destined to forever be the Joshua story, which may well be outlined in full once Dawejko eventually retires.

What goes on in Joshua’s camp stays in Joshua’s camp at the moment. But chapter one of Dawejko’s future autobiography is certainly already written.







Where does he go from here?

Dependent on which company Dawjeko finds a home with next, Andy Ruiz Jr. could be a good starting point. Facing the man who defeated Joshua after their famous training session would be a solid return for the latter.

Ruiz needs a warm-up fight after losing his straps to Joshua in the rematch, although Dawejko would probably need to get back in the win column before any offer comes from Mexico’s first-ever heavyweight champion.