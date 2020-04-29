Floyd Mayweather opens up, gives back, but stays silent on boxing return

World Boxing News

@floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather opened up on his grief due to tragedies along with his revealing his desire to give back during one of the world’s toughest times.

Two deaths in quick succession hit the Mayweather family hard before the coronavirus outbreak locked down the majority of the planet.

It’s been a crushing time for the five-weight world champion, who has sought solace in the gym amidst talk of a comeback.

Mayweather had announced plans to fight twice in 2020 late last year, although he made no mention of a possible fight once quarantine ends when speaking directly to his millions of followers.

“I haven’t had a chance to really come out and talk to the world, talk to the people,” Floyd Mayweather said.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot. As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other. She was a great woman and a great person.

“And dealing with (the loss of) a great trainer, an uncle, a father figure, Roger Mayweather. I’ve been dealing with a lot. I haven’t had the chance to come out and speak to the world.

“I’m affected by this. It hurts to see what the world is going through. But I want us to stick together and keep believing,

He continued: “No-one is perfect. I’m not perfect and strive to be a perfectionist every day. I make mistakes all the time.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GIVES BACK

“The only thing I can do is try to become better. But I’m here to help this world become a better place.

“So with everything going on, I’m going to continue to do my part and. I don’t have to show the world what I’m doing. I can do something behind closed doors, it’s not about the money.

“The money I’m giving up will be to feed the people and help the people who don’t have a lot in this situation.







“I will continue to give back and I will never talk about it. As long as God knows I’m doing a good deed, that’s what’s important to me.

“To everyone in the world, from Floyd Mayweather and the money team, we love you all. We will always be there for this country as well as this world.”

A rematch with Manny Pacquiao remains a firm fixture whenever Mayweather makes a beeline for the gym. And this was no different recently.

‘Money’ has already undertaken some sparring sessions in the Mayweather Gym and could well be set for a big announcement in the future.

Follow Floyd Mayweather on Instagram @floydmayweather