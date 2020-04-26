The common bond shared by Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

World Boxing News

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, whether they like it or not, are now tied together with a common bond in the heavyweight division.

Back in 2017, the pair enjoyed being rated one and two in the world for two years until a certain Tyson Fury came roaring back.

Unlike Joshua, Wilder stepped up to the plate as Fury began to be recognized as the man who beat the man once again.

His British rival took what was perceived to be the easy option and sign on to fight Jarrell Miller, before ominously, Andy Ruiz Jr.

After Wilder scored an enthralling draw with Fury, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ then made a couple of impressive defenses.

Retaining his WBC title for the ninth and tenth time, Wilder was riding the crest of a wave.

“Both guys, Dominic Breazeale he’s a brave soul and no matter what his skill level is in there, he’s coming to give his best,” said Wilder.

“He’s fought at this level before, he competed for the heavyweight title before and that was his second time around.

“So I got him out of the first round.

“With Luis Ortiz, he took on a whole another level, as he may not be the boogeyman to me but, he’s the boogeyman to the rest of the heavyweight division.

“That’s for sure because nobody still to this day is calling his name, trying to fight him.”

AJ headed into a summer debut in the United States last year in a highly confident mood. So much so, he let Ruiz Jr. hold his titles before they met.

It wasn’t to be for the Londoner as Joshua was crushed in seven rounds for underestimating the Mexican puncher.







TWO-TIME

Now, this is where they subsequently share a disaster, as Wilder also suffered his first loss in the seventh round to Fury.

Both were dropped more than once and both suffered their first defeat within months of each other.

Joshua regained his straps just six months after when learning from mistakes. On the other hand, Wilder will have to wait far longer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Whatever the future holds, Joshua and Wilder would never have through they’d be in the position of where they’d both lose their heavyweight crown within months of each other.

It’s now up to Wilder to see if he can match Joshua’s feat of becoming a two-time champion.