Deontay Wilder reveals 15 minutes of mayhem until Tyson Fury II first bell

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has opened up on the mayhem going on behind the scenes in the minutes to go before his rematch with Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ stated a series of unfortunate events unfolded and affected him in the last quarter of an hour to his ring walk.

Wilder eventually took to the MGM Grand Garden Arena and was beaten by Fury in seven painful rounds.

Many who witnessed the contest live, including WBN inside the packed venue of 16,000 fans, saw a Wilder that was definitely out-of-sorts.

The American, without going into full detail, outlined a precarious ongoing situation.

“Everything that happened – happened in the last fifteen minutes up to the fight,” Wilder explained on the PBC Podcast. “A lot of things were known.

“There are a lot of things I don’t even want to talk about at thing moment in time. I’m still reflecting on certain things.

“I can’t believe the things that happened, happened to me. And they happened to me at that point in time, in my career.

“Maybe I’ll come out with some things later on, as things unfold and as I get into camp. But there are certain things I don’t want to talk about at this moment in time.

“I’m still reflecting on it and I need to figure some things out.”

FIRST BELL

Asked if anything happened after the first bell and once the fight was underway, Wilder replied: “No, even with the first bell.

“The thing about is, you need to understand what type of person Deontay Wilder was at that moment in time. Even when I took off my mask, the things that I was doing.

“I’ve been in this sport for a very long time and people have seen me fight the know and they have seen me for a very long time. As an athlete, everyone knows how I am.







“People that know boxing know that wasn’t me out there that night. I can’t talk about a lot of things, but that wasn’t me that night.

“You can tell by the mask and my reaction to certain things I was doing in the ring from the first fight to the second fight.

“It was two different people. From a fighter in retreat mode from the first fight when I was on the hunt. You know you don’t go backward – you go forward.

“That night, I wasn’t myself. I felt like a zombie in there. But all live longer and get stronger. I’m going to learn from this situation and get better.

“It’s not over,” he concluded.

With a third fight already signed, Wilder will get another chance to rectify the outcome against Fury.

