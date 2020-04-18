EXCLUSIVE: Amir Khan challenges Manny Pacquiao with spar reminder

Phil Jay

📸 SBL

Amir Khan has reissued his long-time challenge to former training partner Manny Pacquiao and wants the pair to engage in serious fight talks.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Khan believes negotiations could be concluded swiftly as a massive amount of money is to be made.

Should they agree now, Pacquiao vs Khan could take place later in the year and see the ex-Wild Card Gym residents collide in a solid encounter at 147.

“I mean, I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News. “At the end of the day, he’s a legend in the game.

“You want to fight the biggest names in boxing and he’s definitely one of the biggest names out there.

“I’d love that fight. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t happen, it’s one of those things – even though I’ve been chasing the biggest names for a very long time.”

Sending a gentle reminder of how they used to trade blows before with trainer Freddie Roach supervising, Khan said: “With Pacquiao, it would be an honor to share the ring with him.

“He’s such a great fighter. So who knows?

“As I’ve said before, he knows how the sparring sessions went down between us, how they were. He also knows the type of fighter I am.”

Concluding on the millions of dollars to be made, potentially if the fight gets green-lighted for Pay-Per-View outside of the UK, the Bolton man added: “He knows this fight will make a lot of money.

“It makes financial sense for both of us to make it happen.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. So he should think about that as well.”







It’s not the first time, or possibly the last, that Khan’s name is mentioned alongside Pacquiao. The Filipino Senator is believed to have a six-strong consideration for his next opponent.

The top target is obviously Floyd Mayweather, before Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, and Mikey Garcia. Khan rounds off the shortlist alongside former foe Danny Garcia.

Pacquiao could conceivably be back in action by December, although that still represents a sixteen-month absence for a legend who will be turning 42 at the end of 2020.

COVID-19 has done no favors to any sports careers across the board. But the likes of Pacquiao and those with few years left in their respective discipline will have felt this delay harder.