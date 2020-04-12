WATCH: 15-year-old Amir Khan batters much-taller foe in schools final

World Boxing News

Amir Khan always had the skill and speed to become a future star as apparent on a recent video clip of the former super-lightweight king from 2o02.

Two years before his amazing silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Khan was dominating much-taller fighters in his division.

Khan, then just 15 years old, battered his opponent in mere seconds on his way to winning the England Boxing School Championship Finals.

A year later, Khan won a gold medal at the AAU Junior Olympic Games. Adding the European Student Championships and the World Junior Championships in 2004.

He then excelled in claiming the Strandja Cup to qualify for the Olympics in Athens. On the way to Greece, Khan scored a standout win over future world welterweight title-holder and Floyd Mayweather opponent Victor Ortíz. Khan stopped ‘Vicious’ Victor in the second round.

The Bolton man would then go on to the greatest amateur platform in the sport. Khan overcame Marios Kaperonis, Dimitar Shtilianov, Jong Sub Baik and Serik Yeleuov to secure the silver medal.

Mario Kindelán, the much more experienced of the two, took the top spot on the podium.

Remaining pro initially into 2005, Khan was being inundated with lucrative offers to enter the paid ranks. After he beat Craig Watson on points in the ABA Championships, it was time for Khan to leave the vest behind.

Setting up a final amateur bout against his Olympic conqueror, Kindelan, Khan gained revenge with a 19–13 triumph live on terrestrial TV at the Reebok Stadium.

That same summer, Khan made his professional debut as 4.4m viewers watched on ITV. A star truly was born.







It’s hard to believe it’s now 15 years later. Khan is coming to the end of his career.

Speaking to WBN recently, Khan revealed his plan exclusively, by saying: “I’m not thinking about retirement yet.

“I’ve probably got one or two fights left. All being well. Maybe it could have been more but the current situation has stopped everyone from fighting.”