‘Mini-Hercules’ Cassius Haye, 11, trains with dad David during lockdown

World Boxing News

@mrcassiushaye

Former two-weight world champion David Haye has revealed he’s been keeping in shape during lockdown with training sessions alongside his son Cassius Haye.

Haye, retired since losing twice to Tony Bellew at the tail end of his remarkable career, has now allowed his 11-year-old to share the spotlight.

Cassius, dubbed a ‘Mini-Hercules’ by WBN, even has his own Instagram in @mrcassiushaye. He certainly seems to be following in dad’s fitness footsteps.

Everybody in the UK is currently on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The pair are giving tips to followers on how to stay active during the quarantine.

“Tough times for many and uncertain times for all, but we are staying positive. Shoutout to the @NHSuk workers on the frontline of this battle.

“You’re the heroes in this war. I’m training with my 11-year-old @MrCassiusHaye. He’s putting me through my paces every day! Stay safe,” said Haye.

Tough times for many and uncertain times for all, but we are staying positive. Shoutout to the @NHSuk workers on the frontline of this battle. You’re the heroes in this war. I’m training with my 11-year-old @MrCassiusHaye– he’s putting me through my paces everyday! Stay safe 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/DRB6v6Y1uB — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) April 2, 2020

He added: “No gym, no problem. @MrCassiusHaye 😎. Tag me into your family workouts. Let’s see how you’re keeping moving during the lockdown.”

Boasting a sporting background already, Cassius has already appeared on TV alongside his famous father on ‘Big Star’s Little Star’.

It seems Cassius could be destined for fame just like Haye senior.









RICHARD SANDRAK

The physique Cassius has amassed from the sessions with Haye brought back memories of a certain Richard Sandrak, the original ‘Little-Hercules’.

Sandrak, now 27, was a star in the late 1990s and early 2000s and even appeared in several movies and a documentary entitled, ‘The World’s Strongest Boy’.

Born in Ukraine, Sandrak eventually made it in America and was a bodybuilding star until 2015.

His daily routine would consist of up to 600 push-ups and sit-ups a day, as well as 300 squats.

‘Inside Edition’ covered Sandrak when he left bodybuilding. His once-famous ripped muscles have now disappeared.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.