Floyd Mayweather pays tribute to uncle Roger, cause of death revealed

Former Pound for Pound king and all-round legend of the sport, Floyd Mayweather, is in mourning tonight for his uncle Roger.

‘Black Mamba’ died on Tuesday aged 58. The sad loss came just days after the mother of three of Floyd’s children, Josie Harris was found dead.

In a statement, the five-weight world title-holder paid tribute to Roger, who himself was a three-weight ruler during a stellar career in the ring.

Mayweather Promotions said the following as they revealed the cause of death.

Floyd Mayweather, along with the boxing world, mourns the death today of his uncle, former world champion and legendary trainer Roger Mayweather. It comes after a long battle with diabetes.

Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Roger Mayweather was a two-division boxing world champion. He won world titles at super featherweight, super lightweight and welterweight.

All while earning 59 wins in a nearly 20-year career that included notable fights against Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker, amongst many others.

Along with his brother Floyd Sr., he helped guide the illustrious career of his nephew Floyd. He was in his corner for some of the most memorable and important moments in boxing history.

Roger is also survived by his brother Jeff, a former boxer and trainer in his own right.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” said Mayweather, who is still grieving from the loss of his children’s mother Josie Harris.

“Roger was a great champion. One of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years. Now he can finally rest in peace.

“Roger meant the world to me. Also my father Floyd Sr. and my uncle Jeff. Our whole family. Everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym. The entire boxing world.

“It is a terrible loss for all of us.”







ELLERBE

“This is a sad day for the Mayweather Promotions family because that is truly what Roger was to us,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions who worked side-by-side with Roger for some of Floyd’s biggest fights.

“On top of being a phenomenal fighter in his own career, Roger was one of the most essential parts of guiding Floyd to the incredible career he had in becoming the best ever.

“We hope you keep Floyd and the entire Mayweather family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

The Mayweather family, who will forever be part of the sweet science’s history, is asking that you respect their privacy at this time until more information becomes available.

“We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word traveled about Roger’s passing,” said Mayweather.

“It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing. He gave so much to the sport which was his first and longtime love.”