Roger Mayweather teachings to be used against Floyd Mayweather

April 11th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather will go up against a fighter taught by his legendary uncle Roger Mayweather when the aging champion returns to boxing.

Don Moore learned his best assets from Roger when the pair spent years together until the ‘Black Mamba’s untimely passing.

Now, plucked from obscurity to worldwide fame against Mayweather, “Dangerous” Don will go eight rounds with the “Money” man in Dubai on May 14.

DANGEROUS DON

Hailing from Gary, Indiana, Moore hasn’t lost a fight since turning professional in 1999. He’s also a long-time sparring partner of Mayweather’s during his career.

Trained and honed by Roger, Moore says he’s in a unique position to give the legend Floyd Mayweather problems when the two meet in May.

“I am excited to participate in this event,” said Moore. “Because of how much of the same training I received from Roger Mayweather, I will be able to give Floyd real problems.

“I have been training hard to show everyone what ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is all about and expose Floyd’s weaknesses.

“This is my shot. The time is now. Floyd isn’t invincible, and anyone can be beaten.”

Mayweather, long known for his greatness in the ring, is one of the most highly decorated athletes in sports. He returns to action in this special event and location.

Mayweather will make a bucket load of cash for minimal effort when teaming up with a new venture yet again.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER BILL

Mayweather shares the Roqu Media bill with friend Badou Jack and MMA star Anderson Silva. But there’s no doubting who is the star of the show.

“I give tremendous thanks to my team and everyone who helped put this incredible event together,” said Founder Roqu Media, Robert Quirke.

“Two of the greatest fighters to ever live in Floyd and Anderson compete. Also a grand champion in Badou Jack,

“They fight on an event held in virtual heaven is an amazing opportunity for everyone involved, and the fans will love it.”

ROQU Media International (ROQU) is a multi-award-winning group producing some of the world’s most remarkable live events.

ROQU’s premium-quality live shows are created for global broadcast and feature incredible production elements.

Each bespoke project is inspirational and exciting, positively impacting industry and community.

ROQU creates some of the most memorable and meaningful event experiences on both sides of the stage.

