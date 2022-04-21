Floyd Mayweather talks Gervonta Davis, open to worldwide fight tour

April 21st, 2022

Floyd Mayweather discussed Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis as he opened up on possible plans for a yearly worldwide fight tour.

The boxing legend, who returns to Dubai on May 14 for yet another exhibition, hit the headlines recently for clashing with his number one star’s press conference.

Mayweather touched on the Davis fight with Rolando Romero next month as he responded to a question on whether he will fight again in a professional capacity.

“I don’t know,” said Mayweather on another bout after May 14. “I get calls every day from all around the world to make appearances to do fights.

“Any and every country is calling me every day. I could do a fight tour and bring in three or four million dollars a year if I wanted to. That’s if I wanted to.

“But I said this before once I am done competing at the highest fight level,” he added.

TANK

On the upcoming schedule, which includes Tank vs. Romero on PPV, Mayweather stated: “There are so many great fighters out there, and two of my fighters are fighting soon.

“Gervonta Tank Davis and Rollie Romero. That’s going to be a very exciting fight. I want to say congratulations to both of those competitors.

“They just had the press conference in Barclays center. They are fighting in New York City, and I want everybody to tune in.

“If we didn’t have this press conference, I would have been in New York today. I want to say good luck to all the fighters that are fighting at Barclays.

“My trainer is here, Gerald Tucker. He comes from the Mayweather school, of course, and he is one of the best trainers in the sport of boxing.

“I am proud that he has been able to make the transition from boxer to a trainer,” concluded the five-weight champion.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather will battle ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore, a Roger Mayweather prospect, in what’s mainly seen as a thank you to his uncle’s protege.

Moore didn’t earn the big bucks during his career despite Roger guiding him to an undefeated 18-0-1 record.

Roger died during the pandemic after a lengthy struggle with health problems.

Combining the two records, Mayweather has put together an exhibition totaling 68 wins and no defeats. However, interest from the boxing community, as with his previous fight, will be limited.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.