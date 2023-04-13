Roger Mayweather was a special boxer before a world-class trainer

Roger Mayweather is revered as one of the greatest coaches in the sport. However, people forget he was a former champion boxer.

Roger was born on April 24, 1961, and recently died on March 17, 2020, after suffering from different health issues over his final years.

Before his untimely passing, he was a member of the Mayweather family of boxers, including Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Having put together the most incredible training career never to be honored by a yearly accolade, Roger traded blows himself professionally.

The way Roger Mayweather campaigned in the ring was dogged. He always fought for victory and delivered. It would be difficult not to admit that he was a master of boxing like his more famous nephew.

Roger Mayweather – Black Mamba

According to his interviews, Black Mamba was a nickname he stuck with. The name was unique and uncommon to many people all over the world.

He adapted this nickname from just observing the way a Black Mamba hunts. Its slow and quiet hunting skills attracted him to like that nickname. His nickname fitted him perfectly due to his amazing fighting skills.

Boxing trainer

Due to his love for boxing and his strong family ties, in 1996, when Floyd Mayweather gained momentum in boxing, Roger Mayweather left his role as a boxer and started training Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

He trained Floyd, giving him a foundation for two good years until Mayweather, Sr. was released from prison and continued his work.

Still, before long, in 2000, Floyd Mayweather, Sr. was fired, and Roger was called back as a trainer.

Mayweather set an amateur record of 84 wins and six losses. He won the National Golden Gloves Championship in 1993, 1994, and 1996.

Floyd becomes a champion

Floyd Mayweather played his first professional game on October 11, 1996, against Roberto Apodaca, who was also fighting professionally for the first time.

In 1998, Floyd Mayweather won his first world title – the WBC super featherweight championship [130 lbs]. He defeated undefeated Gernaro Hernández after eight rounds.

In 2002, he moved into the lightweight division [135 pounds], fighting in four World Championship battles.

Floyd Mayweather moved to the super lightweight division [140] in 2004. He fought Southpaw DeMarcus Corley and won unanimously in his only battle for that year.

On April 8, 2006, Floyd Mayweather defeated Zab Judah for the vacant IBF and IBO world weight titles. After much controversy, he dropped the IBF title on June 20, 2006.

All the excellent work of Roger Mayweather can be reflected in the career of Floyd Mayweather.

The full training and the tricks that Floyd Mayweather got from Black Mamba were enough to win as many fights as he did.

Controversy

The name Roger Mayweather was everywhere during the fight between Zab Judah and Floyd Mayweather.

Before the end of the clash, Mayweather was hit by Judah with a left hand below the belt and connected with a right-handed rabbit punch.

The act annoyed Roger Mayweather, and he entered the ring. He was ejected from the ring while Yoel Judah went for him.

In the end, Mayweather was announced the winner by unanimous decision. Later on, nearly the Nevada State Athletic Commission banned Roger Mayweather for one year and fined him $200,000.

A champion himself

He is recognized by the World Boxing Council –WBC, founded in 1963. He was a registered champion from 1987-11-12 to 1989-05-13.

During his November 28, 1986, fight with Sammy Fuentes. He won the WBC Continental lightweight title.

He rested for some time, and on March 28, 1987, Mayweather lost by a unanimous decision to Pernell Whitaker. Though he lost NABF lightweight title, he had knocked Whitaker down in round nine.

On November 12, 1987, Mayweather fought with Rene Arredondo. He knocked him down three times in the 6th, which gave Roger Mayweather a win by TKO.

Roger held the WBA super featherweight titles during his boxing career from 1983 to 1984.

Superb career

Out of the 72 fights he was involved in, he had 59 wins and 13 losses. He lost six matches by knockout but won 35 contests via KO.

Via a unanimous decision, he lost seven fights. At the same time, he won 23 of them conclusively on the cards.

Furthermore, he was never disqualified from any fight. However, he won his battle against Livingstone Bramble when the corner entered the ring soon before the allowed time.

