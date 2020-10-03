Floyd Mayweather opens up death of uncle Roger, tragic losses in 2020

Floyd Mayweather has opened up on the loss of uncle and former trainer Roger and the mother of his children, Josie Harris, during a painful year.

The former pound for pound king has suffered more than most during the coronavirus pandemic. But the boxer-turned-trainer is trying to look at the positives.

Spending time in the gym has been a Godsend for ‘Money’ during 2020, as Mayweather discussed in a recent interview with Club Shay Shay.

“I am doing great in this pandemic. It’s a crazy time. I am spending time with family and working with fighters every day at the gym,” said Mayweather.

“I am working with many young fighters Gervonta Davis he is fighting on pay per view, so hopefully he does great numbers.

On losing so many people during this pandemic, Mayweather added: “It’s been difficult to hear so many different things.

“When you’re at a different level, you hear different things about people’s personal life. If I weren’t a huge name or a huge figure, you would never hear anything.

“She (Josie) was a great mother. A great person, and someday we will see each other again.

“And my Uncle Roger, a great man, and a great trainer. He had a will to win just in life. In life, things happen. It’s what I tell my children as well.

“The people around me dying is a part of life so we have to enjoy every second that we have on this earth and cherish every second.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER CAREER

Great words from Mayweather, who has found peace in focusing his energy on helping others.

As for his career, the 43-year-old continues to be linked with fighting every boxer on the planet, as well as YouTube vloggers.

Will he return to the ring in the future? – Who knows?

One thing we do know is that Floyd Mayweather needs fans present. Therefore, any fight in highly unlikely to happen this year.

