EXCLUSIVE: Chris Eubank talks Jr. with PBC, Canelo and GGG chances

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

British boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. is delighted with his son’s decision to move back to the middleweight division recently.

Despite retiring James DeGale to reclaim the IBO title at 168, Chris Eubank Jnr. has decided to campaign at 160 going forward. It’s something that the British icon has fully supported.

In his first fight under the PBC banner, Jr’s American debut ended in victory, but not in the style he had hoped.

Matt Korobov suffered a freak injury in the second-round to halt proceedings. In winning, Jr. picked up the WBA interim belt and has Jermall Charlo’s WBC title insight.

Whilst praising PBC’s duty of care for fighters, Sr. spoke about the ‘Next Gen’s’ ability. Also promising fans they’re in for a treat in 2020.

“It’s all about energy and Jr. has been blessed with it most,” Eubank exclusively told World Boxing News. “He has an extraordinary type of energy. When he applies it, he is as he always says ‘the fans fighter.’

“They love seeing him let his hands go. He’s very happy not least because he’s with boxing’s PBC who look after him, care about him and guide him. I’m very happy about it as his dad.

“I’m very happy because obviously I have an extensive backstory. I don’t want life to teach him what it had to teach me. I know that PBC is the family that will look after him.

“Other promoters they talk a big fight but that’s about it, it’s just hot air. These people prove it (PBC). I’m very happy with his progression.”







LAS VEGAS

Despite fighting for the first time as a professional in America, Jnr is no stranger to training across the Atlantic.

Many of his amateur bouts were held in Nevada, a state where he went on to become National Golden Gloves champion.

Having enjoyed his first camp out in the desert under trainer Nate Vazquez, it seems like that’ll now become a permanent fixture, according to ‘English.’

“He sat down at a table (on fight week) with about twelve executives from Showtime. It’s led by Al Bernstein. He asks the questions and we have reporters within Showtime, and he explains why he is so happy.

“He said, ‘Vegas the greatest place to have a training camp, it’s hot. Things are happening (and) I’m not a hermit.’ He loves it at the Mayweather Gym.

“I think he was saying he wanted to stay out here in the future because it’s been such a good training camp.”

Canelo or GGG for 2020?

“Yeah, obviously everything has to be proven each fight,” Eubank said when asked about Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin being in his son’s plans for this year.

“First of all, he has to prove he has what it takes to become world champion,” – which starts with an expected tilt against current WBC titlist Charlo.