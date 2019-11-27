EXCLUSIVE: Team Riddick Bowe reveal STARTLING Lennox Lewis offer

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

WBN continues to detail an incredible interview with members of former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe’s prominent team.

Eli Karabell and Dale Peeples spent time speaking to WBN recently, outlining startling plans for Bowe to fight a series of twelve rounders at the age of 52.

Targeting a deal with Eddie Hearn or Al Haymon, Karabell believes Bowe can get back in fighting shape. That he CAN compete in the sport once again.

‘Big Daddy’ hasn’t fought in the boxing ring since 2008. Bowe has had well-publicized financial issues away from competing professionally.

In 2020, Bowe’s representatives are hoping to land a deal which will see the American legend back in action at the top level.

RIDDICK BOWE vs LENNOX LEWIS

This comes after Karabell detailed failed attempts to lure former rival Lennox Lewis out of retirement.

Famously trashing the WBC title instead of facing Lewis during the 1990’s, Bowe is now ready to end the saga once and for all.

“We want to fight Lennox Lewis. We entered negotiations with them to attempt a fight but they broke down when Lennox’s manager asked to not call her anymore,” Karabell exclusively revealed to World Boxing News.

“They text saying they wanted $100m for the fight and that my number was blocked. I would be tempted to negotiate a fight with Lennox (himself) as well.

“The last text I had with them (Violet Chang) was on November 13th. It went on for a little while and I then got told I would be blocked.

“I ended the messages with, ‘Team Bowe will be in touch’ but she is saying I’m not part of his team. But maybe Eddie (Hearn of Matchroom Boxing) could host it in Saudi Arabia?”

Peeples added: “Absolutely (Bowe vs Lewis could happen), Eddie could title it ‘Unfinished Business.’”

The mention of Hearn comes after a previous article with WBN stating the Essex promoter was their first port of call for Bowe’s return.

Karabell and Peeples have singled out Hearn and Haymon as two they would like to speak to regarding taking Bowe on for a final ring run.







HOLYFIELD

It seems exhibitions are not the priority despite Bowe’s age as WBN concluded this part of the chat by asking about a fourth fight with Evander Holyfield.

‘The Real Deal’ had previously spoked to WBN the week prior regarding his own efforts to make the fight a reality.

“I wanted to do it (an exhibition) with Riddick Bowe,” Holyfield exclusively told World Boxing News. “We’re friends. And the kind of money they’re talking about it would be pretty good for three rounds.”

He added: “Yes, I can do that (Holyfield vs Bowe IV). I’m ready!”

On the prospect of Bowe vs Holyfield IV in a three or four-round capacity, Karabell gave the notion a frosty reception.

“I won’t comment about that. But I will say that those negotiations are at a standstill.

“Me and Holyfield’s manager Chester have been speaking on some of these matters. There hasn’t been any agreement on numbers so far,” he stated.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America.