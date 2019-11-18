EXCLUSIVE: Evander Holyfield, 57, targets FOURTH Riddick Bowe fight

Phil Jay

HBO

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield has informed WBN that there remain plans in the pipeline for a return to the ring at some point in the future.

An announcement was made that Holyfield would be in action on New Year’s Eve in a Japanese exhibition, although nothing has yet transpired.

Holyfield says representatives in Japan have since gone quiet. But he plans to offer them something special if they renew interest.

‘The Real Deal’ is willing to lace up the gloves for a FOURTH fight with old rival Riddick Bowe, potentially over three rounds.

Previously facing Bowe in 1992, 1993 and 1995, Holyfield lost twice and won once during an epic trilogy.

The 57 year-old is now open to another installment.

“I had something set-up in Japan that they were talking about doing but now nobody is saying nothing,” Holyfield exclusively told World Boxing News.

Hopefully, it will [happen] but I had nobody say to me lately about it. If we do it then fine. If we don’t I’m good,” he added.

Continuing by revealing his own plan, Holyfield outlined his willingness to sign on for Bowe once again.

“I wanted to do it with Riddick Bowe,” he pointed out. “We’re friends. And the kind of money they’re talking about it would be pretty good for three rounds.

“Yes, I can do that (Holyfield vs Bowe IV). I’m ready!”

Losing his world title belts in their first collision, Holyfield avenged the loss and regained his straps one year later. In the process, becoming only the third man in history to do so.

Muhammad Ali did it against Leon Spinks. Floyd Patterson did so against Ingemar Johansson.







COMEBACKS

In a trend that seems to be catching on despite a failed bid by Nigel Benn to compete at 55 in a fully-fledged contest, three round exhibitions are seemingly the way to go.

Jorge Arce and Julio Cesar Chavez are doing so this Friday night in Tijuana. It gives fans the chance to reminisce on old times.

The boxer themselves get the chance to relive the glory days for one night and could lead to more comebacks in the future.

Another former foe of Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, has expressed his desire before. Whilst common opponent Mike Tyson looks in tremendous shape at 53.

Even Floyd Mayweather offered Manny Pacquiao an exhibition fight in 2020, which was roundly turned down in favor of the real thing.

It remains to be seen whether Holyfield will be more successful in getting his wish.