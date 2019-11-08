WBN 2019 AWARDS: Shortlists to be revealed December 10 ahead of vote

WBN Staff

📸 N. Fukuda / S. Trapp / A. Westcott

World Boxing News will reveal 2019’s shortlists on December 10th ahead of opening voting for the WBN Fighter of the Year Award.

The ten categories are to be announced, with fans able to vote for their top fighter through the usual process.

A stellar year has unfolded in 2019 as Fight of the Year contender after contender has been added, almost on a weekly basis.

The last few weeks, especially have seen the boxing community glued to the edge of their seats.

Just this week saw a strong potential winner in Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire as the pair traded considerable leather in Japan.

Inoue came out on top in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final to claim the Ali Trophy.

Earlier in the year, Robert Talarek vs Patryk Szymanski boasted TEN knockdowns in an amazing encounter, whilst Jarrett Hurd vs Julian Williams and Miguel Berchelt vs Francisco Vargas two were very exciting.

Over the summer, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world, whilst Manny Pacquiao got back on top in Las Vegas against Keith Thurman.

Since then, Errol Spence and Shawn Porter were involved in a classic, followed by Josh Taylor vs Regis Prograis in the other WBSS finale.

In regards to FOTY, it’s going to be a tough choice for readers to decide who follows Tyson Fury. Tyson took last year’s trophy with 40% of the public poll.

A whole host of top stars are in the frame. The likes of Ruiz, Inoue, Spence and Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez are all set to make the list.

Vasyl Lomachenko, Artur Beterbiev, Pacquiao, Juan Estrada, Jose Ramirez, super-lightweight ruler Josh Taylor and several others will eventually be whittled down to a final few.

Dependent on results in the next few weeks, Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz or Anthony Joshua could also be considered.







2018 WINNERS

WBN Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury (40%)

Editor’s Choice: Oleksandr Usyk

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Cecilia Braekhus

Fight of the Year: Canelo v Gennady Golovkin (September)

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Stoppage of 2018: Naoya Inoue (vs Payano)

Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko

Comeback of 2018: Tyson Fury

World title prospect of 2019: Ryan Garcia