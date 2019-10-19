Bakole TKO / Shock Osueke score in Summers draw / Laws, Marshall win

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Martin Bakole became only the third man to stop Kevin ‘Kingpin’ Johnson after taking out the veteran American in the fifth.

Bakole proved too powerful for Johnson, pinning his for against the ropes and producing a barrage to force the ref to step in.

He now moves on to tougher tests in the future.

Prior to the main bouts, Savannah Marshall continued her rise with a third round victory over American Ashleigh Curry.

It was a punishing display by Marshall, who wants a world title shot, sooner rather than later.

In a floater squeezed in by Sky Sports, Joe Laws once again impressed in front of his beloved home fans.

Laws made it 8-0 against a game Justice Addy but just failed to get the early ending he wanted.

Addy seemed ready to go on more than one occasion as Laws went head-hunting from the off.

With seconds remaining, Addy was out on his feet but made it to the final bell. Laws scored the points win.

In what ended up as a startling draw, Lawrence Osueke and Ricky Summers shared the spoils after ten rounds.

The end didn’t come without controversy. An unfathomable 100-92 score to Osueke was cancelled out by tallies of 96-95 to Summers and 95-95 even.

A rematch looks on the cards as the contest was a British title eliminator.

Making his Matchroom debut after being signed by Eddie Hearn on the back of a shock draw with Ted Cheeseman, Kieron Conway got off to winning start.

Conway eased past Konrad Stempkowski 80-71 on the cards, dropping his opponent along the way.

John Docherty extended his perfect record to 7-0 with a dominant performance against Lewis Van Poetsch.

The super middleweight is hurtling towards a certain British title shot in 2020.







EARLY ACTION

Liverpool’s Thomas Whittaker-Hart opened the evening’s action with a points win over Darryl Sharpe. Hart, now 3-0, is back in actin quickly in a homecoming bout on the Callum Smith vs John Ryder undercard on November 23.

Following up Hart was Newcastle’s own lass April Hunter, who won every round of her professional debut against Borislava Goranova.

As with the previous two bouts, super lightweight Terry Wilkinson won 40-36 against his opponent Daryl Pearce.